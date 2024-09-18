ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
DPRK launches short-range ballistic missiles off the east coast

DPRK launches short-range ballistic missiles off the east coast

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100245 views

North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles that landed near the east coast. Japan and South Korea condemned the DPRK's actions as a provocation that threatens peace in the region.

The Defense Ministries of Japan and South Korea reported that on the morning of September 18, North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles. According to the Japanese Ministry of Defense, the missiles fell near the east coast of the interior of North Korea. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN

Details

The Japanese Ministry of Defense reported that the missiles were launched from the interior of the country at 6:53 and 7:23 am. None of them hit Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japan's Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters that there was no information about the damage and said that Japan had protested to North Korea through diplomatic channels.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that the missiles were launched at 6:50 a.m. from Kaesong, South Pyongyang-do Province, in a northeasterly direction and flew about 400 kilometers. The number of missiles and the place of their landing were not specified.

South Korea's statement said that “North Korea's missile launch is a clear provocation that seriously threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula” and emphasized its strong protest. It was also noted that in the event of further provocations, decisive measures would be taken in response.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in its post on the X platform reported that it was aware of the missile launch and was in close coordination with Japan and South Korea.

This is the second launch of ballistic missiles or suspected ballistic missiles by North Korea this month, following a similar incident on September 12. The next day, North Korea announced that it had tested a new 600mm multiple launch rocket system.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also suggested that the test could have been conducted to test missiles that could be delivered to Russia.

US concerned about increased military cooperation between Russia and DPRK - State Department17.09.24, 13:25 • 12422 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
japanJapan

