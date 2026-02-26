Dorofeeva re-recorded the hit song of the band "ADAM" in Tina Karol's show

The first episode of the second season of Tina Karol's original project "Sound Recording House" surprised and moved all Ukrainians. The guest of the episode was the famous artist Nadia Dorofeeva, who presented a new interpretation of the song "Slowly" by the band ADAM. The performance was dedicated to the memory of the frontman of the group Mykhailo Klymenko, who died at the end of 2025 at the age of 38, reports UNN.

According to the concept of the program, invited artists choose a song that has a special and personal meaning. This time the choice fell on "Slowly" — a composition that became iconic for the Ukrainian scene and for Dorofeeva herself. The track received a new sound: it was performed in a female interpretation accompanied by the Academic Choir and symphony orchestra of Ukrainian Radio, abandoning the keyboard basis of the original.

I faced a responsible task: to perform "Slowly" in a feminine way, but just as sincerely as Misha performed all his songs. Everyone always spoke of Misha with a smile and warmth, because such sincere and bright people as he are a real rarity. I will forever remember him exactly like that - the singer said.

Work on the new arrangement was carried out jointly with musicians Mykhailo Birchenko and Yevhen Puhachov — members of Hyphen Dash and representatives of the jazz movement FUSION JAMS. The interesting symphonic sound added a chamber and dramatic character to the song.

In addition to the musical component, the episode contained a frank conversation about Dorofeeva's creative path — from participation in children's competitions to the formation of a solo project and work as a co-producer of her own material. Viewers were also shown previously unpublished archive footage of ADAM's performance at the artist's birthday celebration.

