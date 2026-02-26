Dorofeeva re-recorded the hit song of the band "ADAM" in Tina Karol's show

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 826 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 2998 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 6628 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 15615 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 13125 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 64576 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 37835 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 48967 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 62521 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 53424 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.8m/s
74%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Xi Jinping advocates for "equal participation of all parties" in Ukraine peace talks amid Merz's calls to influence MoscowFebruary 26, 07:08 AM • 9468 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 26, 07:34 AM • 34287 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 33576 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandistsFebruary 26, 09:59 AM • 33831 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 12607 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 15607 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 12716 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 64565 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 64828 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 69767 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Verevskyi
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Village
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 33676 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 47770 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 50479 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 55504 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 55469 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

Dorofeeva re-recorded the hit song of the band "ADAM" in Tina Karol's show

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Nadia Dorofeeva presented a new interpretation of the song "Slowly" by the band ADAM in Tina Karol's project "Recording House". The performance was dedicated to the memory of frontman Mykhailo Klymenko, who passed away at the end of 2025.

Dorofeeva re-recorded the hit song of the band "ADAM" in Tina Karol's show

The first episode of the second season of Tina Karol's original project "Sound Recording House" surprised and moved all Ukrainians. The guest of the episode was the famous artist Nadia Dorofeeva, who presented a new interpretation of the song "Slowly" by the band ADAM. The performance was dedicated to the memory of the frontman of the group Mykhailo Klymenko, who died at the end of 2025 at the age of 38, reports UNN.

Details

According to the concept of the program, invited artists choose a song that has a special and personal meaning. This time the choice fell on "Slowly" — a composition that became iconic for the Ukrainian scene and for Dorofeeva herself. The track received a new sound: it was performed in a female interpretation accompanied by the Academic Choir and symphony orchestra of Ukrainian Radio, abandoning the keyboard basis of the original.

I faced a responsible task: to perform "Slowly" in a feminine way, but just as sincerely as Misha performed all his songs. Everyone always spoke of Misha with a smile and warmth, because such sincere and bright people as he are a real rarity. I will forever remember him exactly like that 

- the singer said.

Work on the new arrangement was carried out jointly with musicians Mykhailo Birchenko and Yevhen Puhachov — members of Hyphen Dash and representatives of the jazz movement FUSION JAMS. The interesting symphonic sound added a chamber and dramatic character to the song.

In addition to the musical component, the episode contained a frank conversation about Dorofeeva's creative path — from participation in children's competitions to the formation of a solo project and work as a co-producer of her own material. Viewers were also shown previously unpublished archive footage of ADAM's performance at the artist's birthday celebration.

ADAM band leader Mykhailo Klymenko died after a long treatment07.12.25, 14:10 • 6454 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Culture