"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 18483 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 34722 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 76661 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 59186 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 58232 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 45695 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 92068 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 70571 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 47639 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Popular news
Downpour in Kyiv on August 6: where traffic was blocked, photos and videosPhotoVideoAugust 6, 04:21 PM • 4408 views
The US may announce information regarding new sanctions against Russia in the near future - RubioAugust 6, 04:36 PM • 3880 views
Instead of working, they profited: Kravchenko announced the exposure of large-scale abuses by officials in Volyn and PrykarpattiaAugust 6, 04:58 PM • 6442 views
Defense Forces to receive DELTA combat digital ecosystem - ShmyhalVideoAugust 6, 06:14 PM • 5088 views
"One Jew will have 400 Slavic slaves": HUR intercepted anti-Semitic delirium from a Russian residentVideoAugust 6, 07:00 PM • 4668 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 76661 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 66731 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 92068 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 78404 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight itAugust 6, 12:02 PM • 97375 views
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 96004 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 108018 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 101493 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 114275 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 132604 views
"Donbas Coals" continues to rob miners in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The so-called "Donbas Coals" trading house, which leases mines, has not paid people for several months. The company explains this by "price fluctuations."

"Donbas Coals" continues to rob miners in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, miners are again left without salaries. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the so-called "Donetsk Coal" trading house, which leases the mines, has not paid people money for several months.

The reason? According to the company - "price fluctuations". In fact, this is another theft scheme: Russian "investors" pump out resources; they don't repair, they don't invest; they just rob - and leave

- the CNR reports.

They add that miners risk their lives working in inhumane conditions, "and in response - empty pockets, debts, and lies."

"This is what the 'Russian world' looks like. Liberation is the only path to justice," the CNR concludes.

Recall

In occupied Makiivka and Donetsk, water is supplied only 3 hours once every 3 days, which has led to a humanitarian catastrophe.

It was also reported that Russian "archaeologists" are illegally conducting excavations in occupied Crimea, stealing artifacts and falsifying history.

Propaganda "restoration" of TOT of Ukraine stops along with the Russian economy - CNS05.08.25, 01:55 • 5480 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEconomy
Donetsk Oblast