In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, miners are again left without salaries. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

It is noted that the so-called "Donetsk Coal" trading house, which leases the mines, has not paid people money for several months.

The reason? According to the company - "price fluctuations". In fact, this is another theft scheme: Russian "investors" pump out resources; they don't repair, they don't invest; they just rob - and leave - the CNR reports.

They add that miners risk their lives working in inhumane conditions, "and in response - empty pockets, debts, and lies."

"This is what the 'Russian world' looks like. Liberation is the only path to justice," the CNR concludes.

In occupied Makiivka and Donetsk, water is supplied only 3 hours once every 3 days, which has led to a humanitarian catastrophe.

It was also reported that Russian "archaeologists" are illegally conducting excavations in occupied Crimea, stealing artifacts and falsifying history.

