Doctor Who showrunner takes column break amid future uncertainty

The monthly column in the official "Doctor Who" magazine has been suspended. Among the reasons for this is uncertainty about the project's future plans.

In his column in "Doctor Who Magazine", Davies confirmed that he is ceasing regular writing, which he used to announce plots and inform fans about the status of work on the series.

We don't know what's happening yet, and while everyone is figuring it out, I'll take a break from this page. Thank you for reading! And thank you DWM, it was a pleasure working with you on this wonderful magazine. We hope to have news soon, and of course, the 'War Between Earth and Sea' is about to begin, so big events await us - wrote showrunner Russell T. Davies.

This refers to the "War Between Earth and Sea" storyline, which is currently the only confirmed part of the future show. At the same time, the prolonged absence of official announcements may cause concern among viewers. Despite the uncertainty, Davies still tried to reassure fans.

No, it's not the end, don't be angry. 'Doctor Who' will never end! There are paths leading to a potential future. We still have the mystery of that bright and burning finale: 'Oh, hello', yes, really, hello, Billie! And, of course, there's Susan. I wonder if we will ever find out who the Doctor is. Or who the Doctor - wrote Russell T. Davies.

As the publication reports, in addition to the aforementioned storyline, the BBC recently announced that "Doctor Who" will receive a separate animated series for children, which will not be connected to the main show line.

No specifics regarding the continuation of the main series have been provided at the time of publication. We remind you that the last season of "Doctor Who" ended with a controversial finale, after which the future of the series remained open. Despite numerous assumptions, there are no official confirmations from the BBC about further seasons yet.