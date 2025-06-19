Doctor Who showrunner takes column break amid future uncertainty

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
05:33 AM • 28496 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 65483 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 46030 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 93803 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 82373 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 84513 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 72847 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 130764 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 55952 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 62496 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
71%
745mm
Popular news
Trump approved the US attack plan on Iran, but did not give the final order - WSJJune 18, 10:03 PM • 21102 views
"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on KyivJune 19, 12:08 AM • 24921 views
USA resumes issuing visas to foreign students, but requires access to social media accountsJune 19, 12:24 AM • 15124 views
U.S. Senate delays sanctions against Russia until at least July02:52 AM • 31006 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 14921 views
Publications
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 15884 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine05:33 AM • 28485 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 79141 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 123649 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 130755 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 131550 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 184920 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 193730 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 250586 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119587 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
The Times
Instagram
Google Play

Doctor Who showrunner takes column break amid future uncertainty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Russell T Davies is pausing his monthly column in Doctor Who Magazine amid uncertainty about the show's future. While a new "The War of the Land and the Sea" storyline has been confirmed, the BBC has not provided details on the continuation of the main show.

Doctor Who showrunner takes column break amid future uncertainty

The monthly column in the official "Doctor Who" magazine has been suspended. Among the reasons for this is uncertainty about the project's future plans.

This is reported by UNN with a link to Gizmodo.

Details

In his column in "Doctor Who Magazine", Davies confirmed that he is ceasing regular writing, which he used to announce plots and inform fans about the status of work on the series.

We don't know what's happening yet, and while everyone is figuring it out, I'll take a break from this page. Thank you for reading! And thank you DWM, it was a pleasure working with you on this wonderful magazine. We hope to have news soon, and of course, the 'War Between Earth and Sea' is about to begin, so big events await us

- wrote showrunner Russell T. Davies.

This refers to the "War Between Earth and Sea" storyline, which is currently the only confirmed part of the future show. At the same time, the prolonged absence of official announcements may cause concern among viewers. Despite the uncertainty, Davies still tried to reassure fans.

No, it's not the end, don't be angry. 'Doctor Who' will never end! There are paths leading to a potential future. We still have the mystery of that bright and burning finale: 'Oh, hello', yes, really, hello, Billie! And, of course, there's Susan. I wonder if we will ever find out who the Doctor is. Or who the Doctor 

-  wrote Russell T. Davies.

Additionally

As the publication reports, in addition to the aforementioned storyline, the BBC recently announced that "Doctor Who" will receive a separate animated series for children, which will not be connected to the main show line.

No specifics regarding the continuation of the main series have been provided at the time of publication. We remind you that the last season of "Doctor Who" ended with a controversial finale, after which the future of the series remained open. Despite numerous assumptions, there are no official confirmations from the BBC about further seasons yet.  

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

CultureNews of the World
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9