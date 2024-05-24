ukenru
"Do your own thing": a former agronomist wins a grant to open a greenhouse

"Do your own thing": a former agronomist wins a grant to open a greenhouse

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14013 views

Former agronomist Mykola Budnyak won a grant from the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation to open a greenhouse in the village of Slidy, Vinnytsia region.

A greenhouse for growing vegetable seedlings was opened in the village of Slidy in Vinnytsia region. The greenhouse was built by the winner of the "Do Your Own" social initiative competition from the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation. MP Larysa Bilozir wrote about it , UNN reports .

Details

UAH 100 thousand of grant funds were invested in the project. Another 50 thousand was invested by the winner of the competition, former agronomist Mykola Budniak.

"The initiator of the new business in the village of Slidy was Mykola Budnyak. He has devoted his entire life to agriculture and worked as an agronomist for many years, so he dreamed of starting his own business.

Mr. Mykola not only wrote the project, but also added his own funds to the grant, which allowed him to build a powerful, high-quality, and well-insulated greenhouse. The man received 100 thousand hryvnias for his own business, added 50 thousand of his own, and started a business - he set up greenhouses and started growing seedlings, mainly watermelons, peppers, and tomatoes," Bilozir writes.

The MP noted that the greenhouse makes it possible not only to provide residents with quality products, but also to create new jobs.

We remind you that the Do Your Own grant competition for entrepreneurs in small towns and villages, with the financial support of MHP, was launched in 2016. Back then it was called "Village. Steps to Development". In 2022, the contest was renamed to Do Your Own and expanded its geography. Over the past two years, during the full-scale war, 154 entrepreneurs have been supported through the competition for a total of over UAH 15.2 million.

Help

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

