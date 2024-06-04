Displaced persons will be able to receive compensation for destroyed property located in the occupied territory: the bill passed the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a bill that will allow displaced persons to receive compensation for destroyed housing located in the temporarily occupied territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11161.

The parliament voted in the first reading No. 11161 on the procedure for compensation for destroyed property in the temporarily occupied territories. As a basis - 255 deputies, Zheleznyak said.

Details

According to the draft law, citizens can receive compensation for destroyed or destroyed property that is located in the territories of active military operations or temporarily occupied.

The owner of such property can apply for compensation without providing materials of photo and video recording of the property before/after destruction/damage.

At the same time, physical inspection of real estate objects is not carried out. The owner of such property has the right to waive ownership of such property in favor of the state.

Recall

As of May, more than 100 thousand applications for compensation for destroyed housing have been processed, and more than 54 thousand applications have been satisfied.