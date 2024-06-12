ukenru
“Diia” launches e-Entrepreneur service - Fedorov

“Diia” launches e-Entrepreneur service - Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17803 views

Ukraine is launching e-Entrepreneur in Diia, which allows entrepreneurs to receive the necessary services for doing business through a single service.

Ukraine is launching the e-Entrepreneur service in Diia, which allows entrepreneurs to receive the necessary business services through a single service, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Order all the services you need to run a business on a turnkey basis - we are launching the revolutionary e-Entrepreneur in Action service. You no longer need to spend a few days to a month going through all the institutions and then waiting for answers to start your own business. Now you just need to submit one application through Diia and you're done

- Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, e-Entrepreneur combines 10 services:

- state registration of a sole proprietorship;

- state registration of changes to the information on individual entrepreneurs contained in the Unified State Register;

- state registration of food market operators' facilities;

- submission of vacancies;

- state registration of a limited liability company on the basis of a model charter;

- state registration of the transition of a limited liability company to operate on the basis of a model charter

- registration/transition to the simplified taxation system;

- registration as a value added tax payer;

- registration of a declaration of compliance of the material and technical base of the business entity with the requirements of fire safety legislation;

- opening a bank account.

"The e-Entrepreneur is so convenient and humane that it will offer service packages for the most popular types of small businesses - cafes, beauty salons, retail outlets, IT - and a detailed questionnaire will specify these packages. And then the user will choose what he or she needs," said Fedorov.

According to the official, the service can be used by future entrepreneurs, and existing businesses can receive additional services. Extracts, declarations, and results of services will be at your fingertips in Diia.

"This is another revolution in public services. We are building a country of entrepreneurs and creating the most favorable conditions for them in the world," emphasized Fedorov.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

