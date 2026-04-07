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Didn't wait to return home - Russian troops threw a detachment of mercenaries from Nepal into the assault

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3092 views

The GUR identified a Nepalese man who signed a contract with the Russian Federation and died during the assault. His relatives demanded his return home, but the occupiers threw him into battle.

Didn't wait to return home - Russian troops threw a detachment of mercenaries from Nepal into the assault

Military intelligence has identified one of the liquidated occupiers in Donetsk region as Nepalese citizen Madan Kumal, born on November 8, 1995. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that his story in the occupation army began on October 16, 2023: he then signed a four-year contract in Moscow. Subsequently, like many other Nepalis, the mercenary was sent to military unit No. 29328 - a unit where mass desertions of foreigners recruited into the occupation army were repeatedly recorded.

After several weeks of training, Kumal was sent to the line of combat engagement, where he was effectively forced to acquire combat skills "on the fly." ... In February 2024, Kumal was offered Russian citizenship. By that time, he already realized where he had ended up and what awaited him - on March 30, he wrote a refusal, explaining it by his desire to return home.

- the report says.

It is indicated that after five months of service, his relatives raised the alarm and joined protests in Nepal demanding the return of mercenaries from Russia. They submitted an official appeal to the Nepalese consul, but they did not manage to return the Nepali - Kumal died during an attempt to storm Ukrainian positions.

For some time, Kumal was "lucky": he was in defensive positions and was not involved in assault operations. However, catastrophic losses among Russian infantry eventually forced the command to send him into attack as well.

- the GUR said.

They warn foreign citizens against traveling to Russia and any work on its territory, especially illegal work: such a trip can turn into a real risk of ending up in an assault unit without proper training and chances of survival.

Recall

Among the foreigners who signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, at least 2427 people are citizens of 40 African countries. As reported by the Coordination Headquarters, as of the end of March, dozens of citizens of African states from 15 countries of the continent were in Ukrainian captivity.

Ukraine extradited a foreigner who fought on Russia's side to Azerbaijan04.04.26, 09:58 • 24290 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Nepal
Ukraine