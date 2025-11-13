When to expect snow in November and how many more warm spells - Didenko explained
Kyiv • UNN
On November 14, cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with temperatures up to +14 degrees. However, already on November 19, wet snow is possible in the west, north, and center of the country.
On Friday, November 14, cloudy weather with warming and no significant precipitation is expected in Ukraine. In the coming days, the weather may change significantly, reports forecaster Natalka Didenko, informs UNN.
Details
On November 14, Ukraine will experience high atmospheric pressure, cloudy with clearings and no significant precipitation. Didenko promises quite warm weather, with the highest air temperature in the western regions - there, about +10+14 degrees is expected during the day.
In the rest of Ukraine, +7+12 degrees is expected during the day.
On Saturday, relatively warm weather will persist. But on Sunday, according to Didenko's forecast, it will get colder. But in the form of "swings", because on Monday, November 17, it will still get warmer.
However, on Tuesday - a significant cold snap to slight "minuses" at night. During the day up to +2+6 degrees.
Then there will be snow.
On November 19, there is a possibility of wet snow in the west, north and center of Ukraine
Recall
On November 13, a temperature drop to +5..+10 degrees was expected in Ukraine, pressure would increase. In the west, no precipitation, in other regions light rains, in places fogs.