When to expect snow in November and how many more warm spells - Didenko explained

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 1756 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 8312 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 16475 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 20580 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 23483 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 21815 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 17936 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 54766 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78327 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 71861 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
War hits business: Russia faces systemic crisis of non-payments - CPDNovember 13, 01:33 AM • 19502 views
House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdownNovember 13, 02:05 AM • 29876 views
Ukrainian military showed the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Vovchansk directionVideoNovember 13, 02:38 AM • 26114 views
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 32364 views
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhoto06:58 AM • 6982 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 1712 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 3390 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 3084 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 85332 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 103712 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 43639 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 44210 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 34727 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 73532 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 73446 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Gold
9K720 Iskander

When to expect snow in November and how many more warm spells - Didenko explained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1082 views

On November 14, cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with temperatures up to +14 degrees. However, already on November 19, wet snow is possible in the west, north, and center of the country.

When to expect snow in November and how many more warm spells - Didenko explained

On Friday, November 14, cloudy weather with warming and no significant precipitation is expected in Ukraine. In the coming days, the weather may change significantly, reports forecaster Natalka Didenko, informs UNN.

Details

On November 14, Ukraine will experience high atmospheric pressure, cloudy with clearings and no significant precipitation. Didenko promises quite warm weather, with the highest air temperature in the western regions - there, about +10+14 degrees is expected during the day.

In the rest of Ukraine, +7+12 degrees is expected during the day.   

On Saturday, relatively warm weather will persist. But on Sunday, according to Didenko's forecast, it will get colder. But in the form of "swings", because on Monday, November 17, it will still get warmer.

However, on Tuesday - a significant cold snap to slight "minuses" at night. During the day up to +2+6 degrees.

Then there will be snow.  

On November 19, there is a possibility of wet snow in the west, north and center of Ukraine  

- writes Didenko.

Recall

On November 13, a temperature drop to +5..+10 degrees was expected in Ukraine, pressure would increase. In the west, no precipitation, in other regions light rains, in places fogs.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine