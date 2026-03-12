The Ukrainian Defense Forces are gradually destroying the Russian military-industrial complex and its cycles. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

As Kovalenko noted, recently, strikes were carried out not only on Bryansk "Kremniy EL", which produced microelectronics and components for Russian high-precision weapons.

Chemical enterprises involved in the production of explosives for weapons, including missiles, are being targeted. In the last month alone: two attacks on Metafrax Chemicals, an attack on Dorogobuzh, UralKhim, Akron, KuibyshevAzot - the report says.

The head of the CPD also added that in February 2026, the Votkinsk plant, involved in the production of Iskanders, Oreshniks, Topols, and Yars, was attacked.

Russian missiles are the foundation on which Putin's desire to continue the war rests. And the destruction of the Russian military-industrial complex is the key to peace - Kovalenko noted.

The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, hit warships, air defense systems, and six oil loading terminals in the port of Novorossiysk.

Also, UAVs of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center hit the infrastructure of the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station in the eponymous settlement of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.