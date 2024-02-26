Depardieu is accused of sexual abuse again

A female set designer accuses French actor Gerard Depardieu of sexual assault in connection with the filming of a movie in 2021. Le Figaro writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

The woman, who is in her 50s and goes by the name of Amelie, said that Depardieu's attacks occurred during the filming of Les volets verts in the French capital in September 2021.

He made some vulgar remarks and then violently grabbed me and touched my stomach and chest Amelie said.

The woman's lawyer said that the application was filed with the Paris police on Friday. Neither the actor's lawyer nor the police would comment on the case.

French museum removes wax figure of Gerard Depardieu over allegations of violence