In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31021 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 114803 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72652 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 280187 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237611 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192558 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231648 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251698 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157713 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372173 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Depardieu is accused of sexual abuse again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27128 views

A female decorator has accused French actor Gerard Depardieu of sexually assaulting her during the filming of a movie in Paris in 2021.

Depardieu is accused of sexual abuse again

A female set designer accuses French actor Gerard Depardieu of sexual assault in connection with the filming of a movie in 2021. Le Figaro writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

The woman, who is in her 50s and goes by the name of Amelie, said that Depardieu's attacks occurred during the filming of Les volets verts in the French capital in September 2021.

He made some vulgar remarks and then violently grabbed me and touched my stomach and chest

Amelie said.

The woman's lawyer said that the application was filed with the Paris police on Friday. Neither the actor's lawyer nor the police would comment on the case. 

French museum removes wax figure of Gerard Depardieu over allegations of violence20.12.23, 14:21 • 26530 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
