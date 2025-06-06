Defense support, sanctions against the Russian Federation, diplomatic prospects: Zelenskyy heard the report of the Ukrainian team regarding the visit to the USA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian team on the results of the visit to the United States. It was about defense support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, diplomatic prospects, as well as the protection of freedom and countering Russian disinformation. Zelenskyy wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Report of our team on the visit and meetings in the United States. Defense support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, diplomatic prospects, as well as the protection of freedom and countering Russian disinformation. We presented the real intentions of the Russian leadership in detail to our partners. Despite the verbosity in negotiations and in the media, the Russian army is preparing for further hostilities and the possibility of expanding the war. We also presented information on the capabilities of Russian military production and Russia's earnings from oil and other sources, which should be limited for the sake of peace - wrote Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that it is important that the Ukrainian delegation had good meetings at all levels: the US administration, the State Department, Congress, public figures and think tanks, the media.

We are preparing new joint political and economic steps. We appreciate the strength with which the bill of Senators Graham and Blumenthal on sanctions against Russia and its allies for the war can really bring peace closer. We are grateful to everyone who helps - added Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

The visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the United States was in preparation for a meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in Canada on the sidelines of the G7 summit.