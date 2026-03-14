Defense Forces attacked enemy personnel concentrations and logistics in occupied territories - General Staff

$44.1650.96
ukenru
01:14 PM • 4408 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should know
March 14, 07:48 AM • 12157 views
Zelenskyy after massive Russian attack pointed to Europe's need for missile production against ballistic missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 13, 02:21 PM • 53059 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
March 13, 12:53 PM • 83348 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
March 13, 10:42 AM • 47284 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 62934 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 03:30 PM • 85059 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 102273 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 50065 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 31219 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
5.6m/s
35%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Massive combined attack on Kyiv and the region: the number of victims is growingMarch 14, 04:28 AM • 11909 views
"Stop and remember who you were": Yushchenko addresses Orbán with an open letterMarch 14, 05:16 AM • 5908 views
In several districts of Kyiv, electric transport stopped and power went out due to shellingMarch 14, 05:45 AM • 7434 views
Russian army lost 810 soldiers and over two thousand drones in a day - General StaffMarch 14, 06:03 AM • 8490 views
Top 10 healthy snack recipes09:04 AM • 13378 views
Publications
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should know01:14 PM • 4412 views
Top 10 healthy snack recipes09:04 AM • 13476 views
Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stopVideoMarch 13, 08:08 PM • 28499 views
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhotoMarch 13, 04:17 PM • 33300 views
Dubai real estate index collapses by 30% amid war - what's happening to the marketMarch 13, 03:41 PM • 34756 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
J. D. Vance
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real name12:47 PM • 2220 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 20346 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 17846 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhotoMarch 13, 12:24 PM • 31968 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhotoMarch 13, 09:57 AM • 54850 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Social network
S-300 missile system
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Defense Forces attacked enemy personnel concentrations and logistics in occupied territories - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

The Defense Forces struck enemy targets in the areas of Novomykolaivka, Shakhtarsk, and Berdianske. Artillery, a repair unit, and enemy warehouses were destroyed.

Defense Forces attacked enemy personnel concentrations and logistics in occupied territories - General Staff

On the night of March 13, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of strikes on military facilities of the Russian aggressor. As reported by the General Staff, areas of concentration of manpower, artillery, and military logistics facilities of the enemy were hit, UNN reports.

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of March 13, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of strikes on military facilities of the Russian aggressor 

- the report says.

As reported by the General Staff, an area of concentration of enemy manpower in the Novomykolaivka area (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region), as well as an artillery gun at a firing position near Zeleny (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), were hit.

In addition, the destruction of an enemy manpower concentration area in the Shakhtarsk area, as well as a logistics warehouse near Berdianske in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, has been confirmed.

Among other things, an enemy repair unit and a logistics warehouse in the Andriivka area (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region) were hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, the destruction of five units of enemy equipment as a result of the strike on March 11 on an ammunition depot in the Shyroka Balka area (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) was additionally confirmed, the General Staff summarized.

Recall

On the night of March 14, HUR fighters hit two Russian military vessels. In particular, the enemy railway ferry "Slavyanin" was disabled and the vessel "Avangard" was damaged, which the enemy used to wage a criminal war against Ukraine. 

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine