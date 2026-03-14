Defense Forces attacked enemy personnel concentrations and logistics in occupied territories - General Staff

On the night of March 13, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of strikes on military facilities of the Russian aggressor. As reported by the General Staff, areas of concentration of manpower, artillery, and military logistics facilities of the enemy were hit, UNN reports.

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of March 13, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of strikes on military facilities of the Russian aggressor - the report says.

As reported by the General Staff, an area of concentration of enemy manpower in the Novomykolaivka area (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region), as well as an artillery gun at a firing position near Zeleny (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), were hit.

In addition, the destruction of an enemy manpower concentration area in the Shakhtarsk area, as well as a logistics warehouse near Berdianske in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, has been confirmed.

Among other things, an enemy repair unit and a logistics warehouse in the Andriivka area (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region) were hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, the destruction of five units of enemy equipment as a result of the strike on March 11 on an ammunition depot in the Shyroka Balka area (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) was additionally confirmed, the General Staff summarized.

Recall

On the night of March 14, HUR fighters hit two Russian military vessels. In particular, the enemy railway ferry "Slavyanin" was disabled and the vessel "Avangard" was damaged, which the enemy used to wage a criminal war against Ukraine.