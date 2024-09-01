Debris clearing in Kharkiv sports complex after attack: people may be inside

In Kharkiv, an operation is underway to clear the rubble from the sports complex where one of the rocket attacks took place. There may still be people under the rubble. One man, who works there as an electrician, was blocked among the rubble, but he is now safe. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

According to him, at least 6 arrivals were recorded near the sports complex, some of which hit the ground.

Addendum

Due to the hostile missile attack on Kharkiv on September 1, the number of victims increased to 41, including 5 children.

russian troops carried out about 10 strikes in Kharkiv. Sinegubov reportedthat, according to preliminary information from law enforcement, the strikes were carried out, among other things, by Iskanders. Three locations were struck: Kharkiv Sports Palace, a shopping center in the Saltiv district, and near Hydropark in the Kyiv district.

