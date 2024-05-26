ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Deadly fire in Indian gambling hall claims at least 20 lives, rescue operation underway

Deadly fire in Indian gambling hall claims at least 20 lives, rescue operation underway

 • 103632 views

At least 20 people have been killed in a massive fire at a gambling hall in Rajkot, Gujarat, India, and there are fears that more victims may be trapped in the rubble.

At least 20 people were killed in a massive fire in a gambling hall in India, the BBC reports, citing local authorities, UNN reports.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the city of Rajkot in the western state of Gujarat. The images posted on social media show powerful columns of flames and huge puffs of smoke.

According to local authorities, the fire has been brought under control and a search and rescue operation has begun. There are fears that the number of victims will grow: new victims, including children, may be found under the rubble of the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. State authorities announced the launch of an investigation by a “special investigation team.

