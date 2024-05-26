Deadly fire in Indian gambling hall claims at least 20 lives, rescue operation underway

At least 20 people were killed in a massive fire in a gambling hall in India, the BBC reports, citing local authorities, UNN reports.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the city of Rajkot in the western state of Gujarat. The images posted on social media show powerful columns of flames and huge puffs of smoke.

According to local authorities, the fire has been brought under control and a search and rescue operation has begun. There are fears that the number of victims will grow: new victims, including children, may be found under the rubble of the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. State authorities announced the launch of an investigation by a “special investigation team.

