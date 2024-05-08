India arrests recruiters who deceived Indians into joining the Russian army

Two recruiters have been arrested in a case of human trafficking, who were deceived into serving in the Russian army. This was reported by the Central Bureau of Investigation of India (CBI), UNN reports .

Details

In total, the CBI arrested four Indian nationals who were part of a human trafficking network. The arrested recruiters recruited people in two southern Indian states. The network also included a translator and a visa agent.

The recruiters targeted young people who were promised well-paid jobs in Russia. However, after entering the country, Indians were deprived of their passports, sent to training camps, and forced to go to the front under the threat of imprisonment.

According to the CBI, 35 Indian citizens were recruited into the Russian army. At least two of them were killed, Reuters found out, and their bodies remained in Ukraine. In April, 10 people returned home, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , men from India and Nepal were forced to "join the ranks of the Russian armed forces" by signing up for work in Russia, Germany or Dubai. After that, they were sent to the front in Ukraine. The Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed the death of a citizen recruited by the Russian army after his relative reported that he had been sent to fight in Ukraine.