Danish PM's party leads in elections but lacks majority

The Social Democratic Party of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is leading in the parliamentary elections, but is not receiving enough support to form a majority. This is evidenced by exit polls after the completion of voting, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to TV2, Frederiksen's party is gaining about 21% of the votes. At the same time, even with traditional allies from the left camp, this is not enough to form a government.

Similar results are shown by other polls, which confirm the absence of a clear majority for any political bloc.

Possible coalitions

The right-wing bloc also does not have the necessary number of mandates. In such a situation, the centrist party "Moderates" led by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen could play a key role.

It is she who can become the decisive force in forming a coalition.

Frederiksen, who currently heads the inter-bloc government, will likely try to maintain or expand this format to secure a third term.

Election context

The campaign took place against the backdrop of escalating relations with the United States due to Donald Trump's statements regarding Greenland, which brought security and foreign policy issues to the forefront.

Despite political uncertainty, analysts expect that the election results will not have a significant impact on financial markets.

Denmark holds elections amid US dispute over Greenland