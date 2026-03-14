Czech Republic opposed Russia's participation in the Venice Biennale

The Czech Republic has joined the initiative of European culture ministers who have opposed the participation of the Russian Federation in the 61st Venice Biennale. This was announced to the event organizers by Czech Minister of Culture Oto Klempíř in a letter he shared on the social network X, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Czech Republic plans to present a joint project with Slovakia at one of Europe's most prestigious contemporary art exhibitions. In his letter, Klempíř emphasized that the Venice Biennale is one of the most important global platforms for free expression and international cultural dialogue. He noted that Russia's participation in the current situation, where the country continues its unprovoked aggression against Ukraine and destroys Ukrainian cultural heritage, could send an extremely problematic signal.

According to Radio Prague, the initiative to continue the boycott of Russia's participation came from the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, Agnese Lāce. Currently, 22 ministers of culture and foreign affairs have joined it. The Biennale organizers, in a brief statement about the return of the Russian national exhibition, noted that "any country recognized by the Italian Republic" can participate. If a country has its pavilion in the Giardini exhibition park, as Russia does, it is enough to simply inform the organizers of its participation. In total, 99 countries are expected to participate in this year's Biennale.

The Czech national pavilion at the Biennale is provided by the National Gallery Prague. Its press secretary, Jana Holcová, stated that the gallery actually implements the art project and manages the pavilion, but does not express the political positions of the state. "In our opinion, as artistic institutions, we have always supported Ukraine and its struggle for freedom, and this will not change. At the Biennale, we are guests, not organizers of the exhibition, and the responsibility for the decision to admit Russia lies with the Italian side," Holcová emphasized.

Additionally

The Czech Republic and Slovakia maintain a joint pavilion since the times of Czechoslovakia. For this Biennale, both national galleries chose a project by four artists titled The Silence of the Mole. The central figure is Mr. K., a tired actor who has played the role of the Mole for decades. He will represent the Czech Republic and Slovakia as a diplomatically acceptable, politically neutral persona, simultaneously embodying silence, confusion, and internal criticism. The Venice Biennale will open on May 9 and run until November.

Context

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine have already called for Russia not to be returned to the Venice Biennale.

At the 61st festival (May 9 - November 22, 2026), the Russian pavilion is planned to open. This will be Russia's first participation in the exhibition since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Russian pavilion at the art fair was closed after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which led to the exclusion of Russian artists and institutions from major European cultural events.