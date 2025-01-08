ukenru
Actual
Czech Republic announces date of complete coal phase-out and transition to nuclear power

Czech Republic announces date of complete coal phase-out and transition to nuclear power

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24373 views

The Czech Republic plans to completely abandon the use of coal by 2033. By 2040, the share of nuclear power in the country will increase to 68% in the electricity generation structure.

The Czech Republic has submitted an updated national energy plan to the European Commission, announcing an ambitious goal to completely abandon the use of coal by 2033. This is reported by NNEGC Energoatom, UNN reports.

Details

According to the document, by 2030, the share of nuclear power should be 44% in the electricity generation structure, and after the launch of new reactors in 2040, this figure will increase to 68%. Nuclear energy will become the basis of the country's energy balance. 

Along with nuclear power, the Czech Republic will actively develop renewable energy sources, and natural gas will serve as a transitional source to ensure the stability of the energy system. Gas will complement the more variable generation from renewable sources due to its availability and efficiency. 

The Czech Republic's energy strategy demonstrates a desire to reduce dependence on carbon sources, which is in line with global emission reduction targets. It is worth noting that Ukraine is also taking similar steps: according to the strategy until 2050, the Ukrainian state also plans to switch to carbon-free energy, relying on nuclear generation. 

Ukrainian energy is the enemy's target, but we are recovering - Zelenskyy

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine

