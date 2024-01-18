ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Cyberattack on Kyivstar: the company estimated losses

Cyberattack on Kyivstar: the company estimated losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29483 views

The Russian cyberattack on Kyivstar mobile operator in December will cost the company approximately UAH 3.6 billion in revenue.

The Russian cyberattack on Kyivstar in December last year will cost the company about UAH 3.6 billion in revenue. However, the operator will lose it as a result of the cancellation of monthly service fees for its customers as compensation. This was reported by Kyivstar's parent company, Veon, according to UNN

Details 

As noted, VEON does not expect a material financial impact on its 2023 results due to service disruptions and costs associated with expanding IT capabilities to restore services.

However, the company expects that the loss of revenue due to customer loyalty measures taken by Kyivstar to compensate for the inconvenience caused by the disruption will have an impact on its consolidated revenue results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The impact of these proposals on revenue is estimated at approximately UAH 3.6 billion (approximately USD 95 million)

- the message says. 

In the coming months, Kyivstar plans to continue its restoration and compensation efforts. However, these costs are currently impossible to estimate. 

Recall

On December 12, a powerful hacker attack was carried out on the network of the mobile operator Kyivstar, which caused a technical failure. 

However, on December 20, the company fully restored its services after the cyberattack, including international roaming, which was the last to be restored.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy

