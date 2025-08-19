$41.340.11
Currency exchange rate on August 19: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2589/USD, strengthening it by 9 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.17/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.33/PLN.

Currency exchange rate on August 19: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2589 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.25 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.17 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.33 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.60-41.12 UAH, the euro at 48.64-48.00 UAH, the zloty at 11.62-11.05 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.37-41.45 UAH, the euro at 48.30-48.47 UAH, the zloty at 11.28-11.40 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.33-41.36 UAH/USD and 48.25-48.27 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code18.08.25, 14:50 • 48238 views

        Addition

        Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko stated that in 2026, Ukraine will need 45 billion dollars, assuming that hostilities will still continue next year.

        Anna Murashko

