Currency exchange rate on August 19: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2589/USD, strengthening it by 9 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.17/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.33/PLN.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2589 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.25 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.17 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.33 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.60-41.12 UAH, the euro at 48.64-48.00 UAH, the zloty at 11.62-11.05 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.37-41.45 UAH, the euro at 48.30-48.47 UAH, the zloty at 11.28-11.40 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.33-41.36 UAH/USD and 48.25-48.27 UAH/EUR, respectively.
Addition
Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko stated that in 2026, Ukraine will need 45 billion dollars, assuming that hostilities will still continue next year.