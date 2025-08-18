It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code

Work is currently underway on a new Labor Code. It is planned that it will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada this year. This was announced to a UNN journalist by Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev.

When asked if work was underway on changes to the Labor Code, Sobolev replied:

"Yes. This year we will submit it to the Verkhovna Rada and we should vote on it in the first reading. This is our big task. We signed a memorandum with trade unions in Rome. There were six meetings because we wrote six books. Four have already passed, two more will pass, in order to fully synchronize the vision with us, deputies, trade unions, so that it is a joint work, because it will be an epochal code. Because we essentially have a code that was formed before Ukraine's Independence (formed - ed.)."

The minister added that the positions will be synchronized in approximately two weeks.

Addition

In January 2024, it was reported that the Ministry of Economy intended to discuss a new Labor Code, which aims to modernize forms of employment and digitize records, replacing the outdated 1971 code.

In 2024, the Ministry of Economy prepared a draft of the new Code of Labor Laws.

Subsequently, Ombudsman Lubinets stated that the draft of the new Labor Code from the Ministry of Economy needs refinement.

