Currency exchange rate as of January 27: the dollar continues to fall
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.9253 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.92 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.91 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 8:30 a.m:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.40 and sold for UAH 41.82 in banks. Euros can be bought for UAH 44.40 and sold for UAH 43.65 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.15-42.18, and the euro at UAH 44.15-44.35.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.84-41.87 for the dollar and UAH 43.90-43.92 for the euro, respectively.
