Currency exchange rate as of August 28: the dollar slightly weakened in value

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.3008 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.30 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 46.10 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.59 and sold for UAH 41.20 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 46.45 and sold at UAH 45.90 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.40-41.50, and the euro at UAH 46.03-46.20.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.27-41.3 UAH/USD for the dollar and 46.10-46.11 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

