Cuba announced its army is preparing for a possible conflict with the US

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío stated that the country's military is preparing for a possible escalation of relations with the United States and does not rule out a scenario of military aggression. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview with American television, the deputy minister emphasized: "Our military is always ready, and now they are preparing for the possibility of military aggression."

According to him, ignoring the risk of conflict would be a mistake.

It would be naive of us not to consider such a possibility, looking at what is happening in the world – noted de Cossío.

US banned Cuba from receiving Russian oil despite energy crisis

At the same time, the Cuban side emphasizes that it does not seek escalation: "We sincerely hope that this will not happen. We see no reason for conflict."

Tension after US statements and events in Venezuela

The escalation of relations occurred after the US military operation in Venezuela and harsh statements from Washington. President Donald Trump had previously admitted the possibility of intervention in Cuba, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio directly warned the island's leadership about the risks.

Cuba also accuses the US of increasing economic pressure, particularly through restrictions on fuel supplies.

The situation is very serious… this boycott cannot last forever – said the diplomat.

Fernández de Cossío separately emphasized that the issue of changing the political regime is not discussed during contacts with the US: "Cuba is a sovereign country, and its internal structure is not subject to negotiations."

Cuba refused to discuss the president's resignation in talks with the US