Creation of the Register of Military Personnel: Parliament unblocks signing of the law

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137234 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121851 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129924 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130688 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109663 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159403 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104305 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113887 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117113 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 68833 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123434 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121817 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 62420 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 76777 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137240 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165137 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159409 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187440 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176812 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121817 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123434 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140727 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132524 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149940 views
Actual
Creation of the Register of Military Personnel: Parliament unblocks signing of the law

Creation of the Register of Military Personnel: Parliament unblocks signing of the law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24045 views

The Verkhovna Rada has rejected resolutions that blocked the law on the Unified State Register of Military Personnel. The document provides for the introduction of Military ID and the creation of a unified database of military personnel.

The Verkhovna Rada has failed to vote on five draft resolutions that blocked the signing of a bill that would create a Unified State Register of Military Personnel. Now the document can be signed by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, after which it will be sent to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signature. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

"We have unblocked the signing: No. 12066P-1-4 - on improving the procedure for keeping military records," Zheleznyak said.

For example, the Rada failed to vote on draft resolutions that blocked the signing of draft law No. 12066, which provides for the creation of a Unified State Register of Military Personnel.

In the draft resolutions, the MPs complained that the draft law was adopted allegedly with a significant violation of the requirements of the Verkhovna Rada Rules of Procedure, in particular, part 1 of Article 117, which provides that a draft law prepared for the second reading and other supporting documents to it must be provided to MPs no later than ten days before the day of consideration.

"However, these documents regarding the version of the draft law on which the vote was held were provided to the MPs of Ukraine only on the day of the consideration of the draft law at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada. Therefore, the MPs of Ukraine were objectively deprived of the opportunity to properly study and prepare for the consideration of the draft law, which led to a significant risk of not taking into account a number of amendments to this draft law," the MPs noted.

Addendum

On December 18, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada approved a bill to create a Unified State Register of Military Personnel, which provides for the introduction of Military ID.

The purpose of the Register of Servicemen is to:

  • creating a unified database of military personnel;
    • automatic assignment of a single unique electronic identifier for unambiguous identification of servicemen and use in information and communication systems, in particular on the State Web Portal of electronic public services in the field of national security and defense, as well as for the provision of public (electronic public) services to servicemen and their families, the specifics of which in the field of national security and defense are determined by a separate law.

      The Register is kept by the Ministry of Defense.

      The following information about the serviceman is included in the Register:

      • last name, first name, patronymic, gender, date of birth;
        • digitized facial image;
          • registration number of the taxpayer's account card or passport series and number (for individuals who, due to their religious beliefs, have refused to accept the registration number of the taxpayer's account card, have notified the relevant supervisory authority and have a note in their passport stating the right to make payments by passport series and number);
            • unique record number in the Unified State Demographic Register (if any);
              • marital status and information about family members;
                • information on issued military registration documents (if any);
                  • military status.
                    Pavlo Bashynskyi

                    Pavlo Bashynskyi

                    SocietyWarPolitics
                    ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
                    verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
                    volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
                    ukraineUkraine

                    Contact us about advertising