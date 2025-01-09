Creation of the Register of Military Personnel: Parliament unblocks signing of the law

The Verkhovna Rada has failed to vote on five draft resolutions that blocked the signing of a bill that would create a Unified State Register of Military Personnel. Now the document can be signed by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, after which it will be sent to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signature. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

"We have unblocked the signing: No. 12066P-1-4 - on improving the procedure for keeping military records," Zheleznyak said.

For example, the Rada failed to vote on draft resolutions that blocked the signing of draft law No. 12066, which provides for the creation of a Unified State Register of Military Personnel.

In the draft resolutions, the MPs complained that the draft law was adopted allegedly with a significant violation of the requirements of the Verkhovna Rada Rules of Procedure, in particular, part 1 of Article 117, which provides that a draft law prepared for the second reading and other supporting documents to it must be provided to MPs no later than ten days before the day of consideration.

"However, these documents regarding the version of the draft law on which the vote was held were provided to the MPs of Ukraine only on the day of the consideration of the draft law at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada. Therefore, the MPs of Ukraine were objectively deprived of the opportunity to properly study and prepare for the consideration of the draft law, which led to a significant risk of not taking into account a number of amendments to this draft law," the MPs noted.

Addendum

On December 18, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada approved a bill to create a Unified State Register of Military Personnel, which provides for the introduction of Military ID.

The purpose of the Register of Servicemen is to:

creating a unified database of military personnel;

automatic assignment of a single unique electronic identifier for unambiguous identification of servicemen and use in information and communication systems, in particular on the State Web Portal of electronic public services in the field of national security and defense, as well as for the provision of public (electronic public) services to servicemen and their families, the specifics of which in the field of national security and defense are determined by a separate law.

The Register is kept by the Ministry of Defense.

The following information about the serviceman is included in the Register: