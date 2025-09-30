Courts refuted claims regarding the ex-MP's "debts" and "oligarchic status"

The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has established that former People's Deputy Oleksandr Hranovskyi was not a party to the lawsuits between Adamovskyi A. H., Filipenko I. Yu., and Malytskyi A. A., related to the TNK network "VikOil" and the company Stockman Interhold S.A. This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, according to UNN.

According to the case materials submitted to the court, in 2014, Filipenko and Malytskyi filed a claim for damages against Adamovskyi and Stockman Interhold S.A. with the High Court of Justice of the British Virgin Islands. The court ruled that the dispute concerned exclusively the relations between these individuals, and Hranovskyi was not a party to any agreement and was not mentioned in the court's rulings.

Similar conclusions are contained in the decisions of Ukrainian courts, which in 2014–2017 confirmed the invalidity of the "shareholder agreement" between Adamovskyi, Filipenko, and Malytskyi and obliged the latter to compensate the funds.

The High Court of Justice of the British Virgin Islands, in its decision of April 6, 2022, in case BVIHCOM2020/0001, ruled that Filipenko and Malytskyi must pay Adamovskyi and Stockman Interhold S.A. over $82 million USD plus accrued interest. The court specifically noted that Hranovskyi's participation in these legal relations was absent. Thus, claims about his alleged sale of the "VikOil" network in 2010 and debt obligations of $35 million are factually refuted.

In addition, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv, in case No. 752/22017/25, stated the absence of confirmation for claims about Hranovskyi's "oligarchic status." The ruling of September 17, 2025, emphasized that the case materials contain no information about the former people's deputy meeting the criteria defined by the Law of Ukraine "On preventing threats to national security related to the excessive influence of persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs)" No. 1780-IX of September 23, 2021. There are also no decisions by the National Security and Defense Council or submissions by authorized bodies regarding his classification as belonging to this category of persons. This was reported by "Glavkom."

The court referred to the results of a full audit of Hranovskyi's declaration for 2017, conducted by the NAPC. Agency decision No. 1106 of April 19, 2019, states that no signs of violations were found, no conflict of interest was established, and there were no grounds for conclusions about illicit enrichment.