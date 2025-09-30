Courts refuted claims regarding the ex-MP's "debts" and "oligarchic status"

$41.320.16
ukenru
08:28 AM • 3924 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 4546 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 8032 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 10883 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
04:27 AM • 14550 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 19423 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 53297 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 109819 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 55689 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 58266 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Popular news
Estonian Foreign Ministry urges citizens to refrain from traveling to BelarusSeptember 29, 10:43 PM • 5812 views
Ukrainian faces 4 years in prison for setting fire to Ikea in Vilnius - LRTSeptember 29, 11:15 PM • 15353 views
Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks near Serebryanka - DeepStateSeptember 29, 11:40 PM • 10614 views
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in UkraineSeptember 30, 12:34 AM • 16926 views
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNSSeptember 30, 01:57 AM • 13622 views
Publications
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 3946 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 53304 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 109828 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 58270 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 60781 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Lithuania
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 17623 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 20001 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 32551 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 40752 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 37718 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
S-400 missile system
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Courts refuted claims regarding the ex-MP's "debts" and "oligarchic status"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

The court established the absence of debt obligations for ex-MP Hranovskyi.

Courts refuted claims regarding the ex-MP's "debts" and "oligarchic status"

The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has established that former People's Deputy Oleksandr Hranovskyi was not a party to the lawsuits between Adamovskyi A. H., Filipenko I. Yu., and Malytskyi A. A., related to the TNK network "VikOil" and the company Stockman Interhold S.A. This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, according to UNN

According to the case materials submitted to the court, in 2014, Filipenko and Malytskyi filed a claim for damages against Adamovskyi and Stockman Interhold S.A. with the High Court of Justice of the British Virgin Islands. The court ruled that the dispute concerned exclusively the relations between these individuals, and Hranovskyi was not a party to any agreement and was not mentioned in the court's rulings.

Similar conclusions are contained in the decisions of Ukrainian courts, which in 2014–2017 confirmed the invalidity of the "shareholder agreement" between Adamovskyi, Filipenko, and Malytskyi and obliged the latter to compensate the funds.

The High Court of Justice of the British Virgin Islands, in its decision of April 6, 2022, in case BVIHCOM2020/0001, ruled that Filipenko and Malytskyi must pay Adamovskyi and Stockman Interhold S.A. over $82 million USD plus accrued interest. The court specifically noted that Hranovskyi's participation in these legal relations was absent. Thus, claims about his alleged sale of the "VikOil" network in 2010 and debt obligations of $35 million are factually refuted.

In addition, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv, in case No. 752/22017/25, stated the absence of confirmation for claims about Hranovskyi's "oligarchic status." The ruling of September 17, 2025, emphasized that the case materials contain no information about the former people's deputy meeting the criteria defined by the Law of Ukraine "On preventing threats to national security related to the excessive influence of persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs)" No. 1780-IX of September 23, 2021. There are also no decisions by the National Security and Defense Council or submissions by authorized bodies regarding his classification as belonging to this category of persons. This was reported by "Glavkom."

The court referred to the results of a full audit of Hranovskyi's declaration for 2017, conducted by the NAPC. Agency decision No. 1106 of April 19, 2019, states that no signs of violations were found, no conflict of interest was established, and there were no grounds for conclusions about illicit enrichment.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies