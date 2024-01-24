Court leaves Gladkovsky Jr. under arrest in absentia

The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court left the son of former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovsky, Ihor, under arrest in absentia, who is suspected of causing almost UAH 13 million in damage to the state, reports UNN.

"The appeal filed by the defense counsel of the suspect, Ihor Olehovych Hladkovskyi ... is dismissed, the decision of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of January 11, 2024 is left unchanged," the investigating judge said.

The decision was made by a panel of judges composed of the presiding judge Danylia Chornenka, judges Mykola Glotov and Inna Kalugina.

Addendum

The SAPO also reported that the court upheld the prosecutor's position and dismissed the defense's appeal against the HACC decision of January 11, 2024, to impose a preventive measure on Gladkovsky, who is suspected of abusing the state-owned Ukrspecexport (part of the Ukroboronprom state concern), causing almost UAH 13 million in damages.

Recall

In October, Pavlo Bukin and Ihor, the son of Oleh Hladkovskyi, former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, were notified of suspicion of organizing and committing abuse of office, which caused losses to the state in the amount of almost UAH 13 million.

Between August 2016 and February 2017, they ensured the conclusion and execution of the necessary agreements between the SC Ukrspecexport and a company controlled by a close relative for the purchase of altimeters for aircraft equipment for a total amount of UAH 14,377,249.99. The difference between the market value of the goods and the contract price amounted to UAH 12,947,075.99.

On October 20, the HACC took Gladkovsky into custody in absentia.