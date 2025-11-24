Court extends oncologist Belotserkovska's night house arrest in case of patient's death at scandalous Odrex clinic

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
04:43 PM • 6544 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
04:04 PM • 12730 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
02:30 PM • 14411 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 17142 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 26138 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 25363 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 16225 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 13795 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 11736 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
November 24, 11:50 AM • 10040 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Shooting between parents of classmates occurred in a schoolyard in LvivNovember 24, 08:58 AM • 3670 views
Supplies depleted: occupiers closed Katerynivka quarry in Mariupol districtNovember 24, 10:31 AM • 8212 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"November 24, 10:50 AM • 22705 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – SadovyiNovember 24, 10:55 AM • 17949 views
The Kremlin stated that the provisions of the EU peace plan are "unconstructive and unsuitable for Russia."02:48 PM • 4246 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:21 PM • 3810 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 26148 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 25371 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 42879 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 68384 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 29833 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 33229 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 43104 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 53476 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 55003 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
The Guardian

Court extends oncologist Belotserkovska's night house arrest in case of patient's death at scandalous Odrex clinic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

Kyiv's Pechersk District Court extended until December 24 the night house arrest of oncologist Maryna Belotserkovska, suspected of improper performance of duties that led to the death of businessman Adnan Kivan. Her colleague, surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov, is also under night house arrest.

Court extends oncologist Belotserkovska's night house arrest in case of patient's death at scandalous Odrex clinic
Maryna Belotserkovska

Kyiv's Pechersk District Court extended the night house arrest of oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska until December 24. Bielotserkovska worked at the scandalous Odesa clinic "Odrex," where local businessman Adnan Kivan died, UNN reports.

Details

Oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska and Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department at "Odrex," are suspected of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During the hearing, the prosecution referred to the conclusions of the forensic medical examination, according to which the patient died of sepsis on October 27, 2024.

It should be noted that from May to October 2024, he was treated at the "Odrex" clinic by Maryna Bielotserkovska, and was also operated on by Viktor Rusakov. The oncologist, in particular, was in constant contact with the businessman's relatives and gave her recommendations regarding his further treatment.

As UNN previously reported, surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation, which contributed to the development of sepsis. In addition, doctors did not react to the infection in time, and on the contrary, on the day of the patient's death, they assured his relatives that he did not have sepsis.

Therefore, the court extended Maryna Bielotserkovska's house arrest until December 24. She is prohibited from leaving home from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM. In addition, the suspect is obliged to wear an electronic bracelet.

It should be noted that Vitaliy Rusakov, by decision of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, is also under night house arrest. Such a preventive measure during the "curfew" in Ukrainian cities means that the court actually left both suspects in the patient's death case with the same restrictions that apply to all Ukrainians.

This, in particular, caused public outrage, which is further fueled by the behavior of the suspect Rusakov. For example, after the preventive measure was softened, Rusakov laughed and joked, and after the hearing, he posted a selfie with an electronic bracelet on social media. The families of the deceased patients called such actions a "cynical demonstration of disrespect" to all victims who died or experienced a significant deterioration in health due to "treatment" at Odrex.

New victims due to treatment at "Odrex"

Adnan Kivan's death became a turning point, after which other victims of "treatment" at the "Odrex" clinic dared to speak out. Their stories became the basis of the documentary film "Wasp's Nest," which showed the scale of what was happening within the clinic's walls.

Svitlana Huk, whose husband died at "Odrex," says that while he was in intensive care, the clinic issued bills for 80-90 thousand hryvnias daily. The woman suspects that her husband might have been kept on life support even after clinical death – but not for salvation, but to continue issuing bills. When the woman could no longer pay, she was directly offered to hand over the documents for the apartment so that the clinic's lawyers could quickly sell it. After her husband's death, the clinic, without stopping, sued her, demanding an additional 900 thousand hryvnias.

Another patient, Volodymyr, came to "Odrex" for an operation, during which he was likely infected with the bacterium Serratia Marcescens. This bacterium is transmitted through dirty hands or instruments. The clinic did not deny this, stating that "this is intensive care – you can catch anything here." Such a response may indicate that the staff understands that the intensive care unit in the clinic does not meet the stated standards, is not sterile, and that this is a systemic problem, not a one-time incident. The infection affected 85% of Volodymyr's lungs, he was put into a medical coma, and he lost 15 kg. Volodymyr's wife still repeats that her husband "miraculously survived this treatment."

Khrystyna Totkailo tells about her father, who, at the insistence of "Odrex" doctors, was prescribed aggressive chemotherapy, despite the warnings of Kyiv specialists. She recalls promises that "they will save his voice and larynx," and how her father returned home with almost no chance of survival. The aggressive treatment, in her opinion, not only did not help – it broke him.

Kateryna Boychuk recalls how she sent her mother to an "expensive clinic with a good reputation," and three weeks later picked up her body. Her mother underwent surgery, but the doctors, according to Kateryna, could never determine the diagnosis. Daily calls at night, confused explanations, endless sums in bills – and death. Kateryna says: "I trusted these doctors, and now I wouldn't even trust them with a cold prescription."

All these stories with different diagnoses, different circumstances, different people have one common feature – the feeling that the lives of patients at "Odrex" are valued much less than the money that can be obtained for "treatment." Victims and families of the deceased speak of medical errors, negligence, cynicism, but most of all – of the absence of elementary humanity.

While the investigation continues, more and more people are coming forward with new stories. And each of them sounds like new evidence that the problem is much deeper than individual doctors. The problem, it seems, lies in the very structure of the "Odrex" clinic, which allows such an attitude towards people, their health, and their lives.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Odrex
Social network
Film
Kyiv