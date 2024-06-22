"Cotton" in occupied Donetsk: more than 20 powerful explosions occurred
More than 20 powerful explosions occurred in Russian-occupied Donetsk, smoke was rising from the places of explosions, nothing is known about the victims.
More than 20 powerful explosions occurred in temporarily occupied Donetsk, according to local and Russian Telegram channels and mass media.
Details
Smoke is rising above the place of arrival, as indicated. Whether there are any victims is still unknown.
