Corruption Scandal in NABU: Detectives Caught Engaging in Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth Millions – Investigation

Almost two dozen NABU employees have been involved in a high-profile corruption scandal - their cryptocurrency declarations contain unreliable or fake data. Journalists suggest that NABU employees are engaged in fraud, hiding millions of corrupt money in crypto wallets - reported in the investigation of "Ukrainian News".

"The results of the study of declarations of NABU detectives, who earn an average of UAH 100,000 per month, are stunning. In total, we found 23 declarations of "nabushnyky" that contain references to cryptocurrency. 15 (!) contained unreliable data, and two more contained hidden addresses of crypto wallets, which makes it impossible to verify them. Judging by the declarations of detectives, it can be assumed that the employees of NABU, which was created to protect the state from corrupt officials, themselves began to engage in fraud, hiding millions of corrupt money in crypto wallets," the investigation materials say.

Journalists found violations with crypto for the largest amount in the senior detective of NABU Oleksandr Rykovtsev: his wife allegedly bought bitcoins for more than $ 1 million in today's prices in 2016.

"According to transaction tracking services in the Bitcoin network, no transactions were carried out with this crypto wallet. Moreover, it was not registered in the Bitcoin network. No transactions were carried out from the remaining BTC wallets specified in the declaration," they noted.

Also, "Ukrainian News" notes that senior detective Stanislav Braverman, who recently became the hero of scandalous chronicles due to intimate relations with a key witness in one of the cases he is conducting, declared crypto for a large sum with serious violations.

"According to the declaration, Braverman bought crypto for UAH 1.39 million, and sold for UAH 1.32 million. It looks very much like the legalization of corrupt funds: funds were allegedly transferred to a non-existent wallet (no one can trace it), and then withdrawn - to a card, for example. That's how more than a million hryvnias appeared out of nowhere. In addition, Braverman bought securities worth more than UAH 1 million 270 thousand during the year. That is, a person with a civil servant's salary bought virtual assets worth UAH 2.5 million without batting an eye," the publication wrote.

The third on the list of offenders in the journalistic investigation is Senior Detective Oleksandr Moiseev, who declared the purchase of crypto for UAH 820,000 in one day, and its sale for UAH 757,000 the next day.

"Like Braverman, it looks like the legalization of corrupt funds. Who or from whom and for what they were received should be clarified by law enforcement and the NACP. And another coincidence with the previous position of the anti-rating: Moiseev acquired securities for UAH 2.2 million. This is for the same salary of a civil servant as Braverman," the authors of the investigation said.

In general, the material goes on to say that the fake virtual assets of Braverman and Moiseev are evidenced by the speed of their purchase and sale of crypto. And most importantly, both of them - contrary to the requirements of the NACP - lack data on the addresses of crypto wallets.

Other participants in the anti-rating also declared funds in fake wallets - they contain amounts up to UAH 1 million. According to investigative journalists, their cryptocurrency is waiting for its rapid growth in the future.

The authors of the investigation noted that this and a number of other scandals in recent months have finally discredited NABU as a structure to combat corruption.

"Not only is NABU no longer able to fight it (corruption - ed.), it looks like a structure that is slowly becoming an integral part of it. If order is not restored in the Bureau in the near future, its existence will pose a threat to the state, and the need for liquidation will become irreversible," the journalists summarize.

As reported earlier, well-known lawyer Rostyslav Kravets called for the liquidation of NABU, as it covers close people who destroy the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine. He expressed confidence that all those involved in the so-called fight against corruption, and in fact the destruction of Ukraine's independence, will be punished.