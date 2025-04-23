Corruption Scandal in NABU: Detectives Caught Engaging in Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth Millions – Investigation

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 17740 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 31384 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 55155 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 87299 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130145 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 108764 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 124259 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 175142 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 127698 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227967 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+27°
2.4m/s
19%
749 mm
Popular news

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 45292 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 36756 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 32925 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 46152 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27425 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 23399 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27754 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 68773 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130145 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 87976 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 25598 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 25570 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 55810 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 46623 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 91773 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Corruption Scandal in NABU: Detectives Caught Engaging in Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth Millions – Investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2610 views

Journalists have uncovered numerous violations in the declarations of NABU employees regarding cryptocurrency assets. There are suspicions of schemes to conceal corrupt funds in large amounts.

Corruption Scandal in NABU: Detectives Caught Engaging in Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth Millions – Investigation

Almost two dozen NABU employees have been involved in a high-profile corruption scandal - their cryptocurrency declarations contain unreliable or fake data. Journalists suggest that NABU employees are engaged in fraud, hiding millions of corrupt money in crypto wallets - reported in the investigation of "Ukrainian News".

"The results of the study of declarations of NABU detectives, who earn an average of UAH 100,000 per month, are stunning. In total, we found 23 declarations of "nabushnyky" that contain references to cryptocurrency. 15 (!) contained unreliable data, and two more contained hidden addresses of crypto wallets, which makes it impossible to verify them. Judging by the declarations of detectives, it can be assumed that the employees of NABU, which was created to protect the state from corrupt officials, themselves began to engage in fraud, hiding millions of corrupt money in crypto wallets," the investigation materials say.

Journalists found violations with crypto for the largest amount in the senior detective of NABU Oleksandr Rykovtsev: his wife allegedly bought bitcoins for more than $ 1 million in today's prices in 2016.

"According to transaction tracking services in the Bitcoin network, no transactions were carried out with this crypto wallet. Moreover, it was not registered in the Bitcoin network. No transactions were carried out from the remaining BTC wallets specified in the declaration," they noted.

Also, "Ukrainian News" notes that senior detective Stanislav Braverman, who recently became the hero of scandalous chronicles due to intimate relations with a key witness in one of the cases he is conducting, declared crypto for a large sum with serious violations.

"According to the declaration, Braverman bought crypto for UAH 1.39 million, and sold for UAH 1.32 million. It looks very much like the legalization of corrupt funds: funds were allegedly transferred to a non-existent wallet (no one can trace it), and then withdrawn - to a card, for example. That's how more than a million hryvnias appeared out of nowhere. In addition, Braverman bought securities worth more than UAH 1 million 270 thousand during the year. That is, a person with a civil servant's salary bought virtual assets worth UAH 2.5 million without batting an eye," the publication wrote.

The third on the list of offenders in the journalistic investigation is Senior Detective Oleksandr Moiseev, who declared the purchase of crypto for UAH 820,000 in one day, and its sale for UAH 757,000 the next day.

"Like Braverman, it looks like the legalization of corrupt funds. Who or from whom and for what they were received should be clarified by law enforcement and the NACP. And another coincidence with the previous position of the anti-rating: Moiseev acquired securities for UAH 2.2 million. This is for the same salary of a civil servant as Braverman," the authors of the investigation said.

In general, the material goes on to say that the fake virtual assets of Braverman and Moiseev are evidenced by the speed of their purchase and sale of crypto. And most importantly, both of them - contrary to the requirements of the NACP - lack data on the addresses of crypto wallets.

Other participants in the anti-rating also declared funds in fake wallets - they contain amounts up to UAH 1 million. According to investigative journalists, their cryptocurrency is waiting for its rapid growth in the future.

The authors of the investigation noted that this and a number of other scandals in recent months have finally discredited NABU as a structure to combat corruption.

"Not only is NABU no longer able to fight it (corruption - ed.), it looks like a structure that is slowly becoming an integral part of it. If order is not restored in the Bureau in the near future, its existence will pose a threat to the state, and the need for liquidation will become irreversible," the journalists summarize.

As reported earlier, well-known lawyer Rostyslav Kravets called for the liquidation of NABU, as it covers close people who destroy the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine. He expressed confidence that all those involved in the so-called fight against corruption, and in fact the destruction of Ukraine's independence, will be punished.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Bitcoin
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$68.12
Bitcoin
$93,721.50
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.92
Золото
$3,341.34
Ethereum
$1,803.87