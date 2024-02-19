Construction of defensive borders continues: the OP showed how borders are being strengthened in different regions of Ukraine

Defense lines are being actively built in the frontline and border regions of Ukraine. Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba said this in his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

On the instructions of the President of Ukraine, work is underway in the frontline and border regions to increase the combat capabilities of the defense borders. Ukraine's defense positions are being strengthened every day - Kuleba said.

According to him, all regions of Ukraine are involved in the construction of fortifications. In particular, brigades from the rear regions are helping to build the defense line and military engineering structures, equip barrier systems, etc.

Nayev showed how defensive lines are being equipped in the north

Kirovohrad and Zakarpattia regions are helping in Zaporizhzhia region. Ternopil and Lviv regions - in Sumy region. Brigades from Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytsky and Chernivtsi regions are building defenses in Donetsk region - explained the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Addendum

At the same time, he noted that work is also underway to strengthen the capabilities of mobile air defense groups.

Kuleba noted that Russia continues to attack Ukraine every day using drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. It is noted that about half of the drones are shot down by mobile fire groups.

According to Oleksiy Kuleba, close work is currently underway with the DIA to increase the number of such groups and staff them.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated about UAH 17.5 billion for the construction of engineering and fortification structures, relevant equipment, and a system of non-explosive barriers.