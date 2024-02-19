Construction of defensive borders continues: the OP showed how borders are being strengthened in different regions of Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89438 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109160 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151923 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155843 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251734 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174488 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165698 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226634 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37284 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71535 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39479 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32847 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65380 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251734 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226634 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212607 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238320 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225057 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89438 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65380 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71535 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113204 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114089 views
Construction of defensive borders continues: the OP showed how borders are being strengthened in different regions of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25645 views

Ukraine is actively building up its defensive lines and fortifications along the front line and border areas with brigades across the country as Russia continues its daily attacks.

Defense lines are being actively built in the frontline and border regions of Ukraine. Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba said this in his Telegram channel, according to UNN

Details

On the instructions of the President of Ukraine, work is underway in the frontline and border regions to increase the combat capabilities of the defense borders. Ukraine's defense positions are being strengthened every day

- Kuleba said.

According to him, all regions of Ukraine are involved in the construction of fortifications. In particular, brigades from the rear regions are helping to build the defense line and military engineering structures, equip barrier systems, etc.

Nayev showed how defensive lines are being equipped in the north11.01.24, 11:38 • 25878 views

Kirovohrad and Zakarpattia regions are helping in Zaporizhzhia region. Ternopil and Lviv regions - in Sumy region. Brigades from Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytsky and Chernivtsi regions are building defenses in Donetsk region

- explained the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Addendum

At the same time, he noted that work is also underway to strengthen the capabilities of mobile air defense groups. 

Kuleba noted that Russia continues to attack Ukraine every day  using drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. It is noted that about half of the drones are shot down by mobile fire groups.

According to Oleksiy Kuleba, close work is currently underway with the DIA to increase the number of such groups and staff them.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated about UAH 17.5 billion for the construction of engineering and fortification structures, relevant equipment, and a system of non-explosive barriers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi

