Conference League Final: Starting lineups of "Betis" and "Chelsea" announced

In less than an hour, the final of the Conference League season 2024/25 will take place in Wrocław, Poland, in which the Spanish "Betis" and the English "Chelsea" will meet. The coaches of the teams Mauricio Pellegrini and Enzo Maresca have decided on the starting lineups of their teams, reports UNN.

Details

The match between "Betis" and "Chelsea" will start in less than an hour. The starting lineups of both teams are already known.

"Betis" (4-3-3): goalkeeper Adrian. In defense (from left to right) - Ricardo Rodriguez, Nathan, Mark Bartra, Yussuf Sabali. In the center of midfield - Johnny, Isco (captain), Pablo Fornals. Wingers - Anthony and Abde Ezzalzouli. Cedric Bakambu is at the forefront of the attack.

Substitutes: Pablo Garcia, Sergio Altimira, Francisco Viets, Manuel Gonzalez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Nobel Mendy, Angel Ortiz, Roman Perro, Jesus Rod, Aitor Ruibal, Mateo Flores.

"Chelsea" (4-2-3-1): Philip Jorgensen in goal. In defense - Marc Cucurella, Mathieu Badiashile, Trevo Chaloba, Malo Gusto. In the support zone - Enzo Fernandez (captain), Moises Caicedo. On the flanks of attack - Pedro Neto, ChukwuNonso Madueke. Cole Palmer under the striker, and Nicolas Jackson at the forefront of the attack.

Substitutes: Tosin Adarabioyo, Mathis Amugu, Josh Achimpong, Lucas Bergstrom, Marc Giu, Reece James, Tyrique George, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Levi Colwill, Christopher Nkunku, Robert Sanchez, Jadon Sancho.

Let us remind

Today, May 28, at 22:00 in Wrocław, Poland, the winner of the Conference League trophy will be determined, for which the Spanish "Betis" and the English "Chelsea" will compete. This match will be the first European Cup final in the history of the Spaniards, and the Londoners may become the first team to win all three European Cup tournaments.