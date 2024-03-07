Concorde's shareholders were deprived of the right to a fair trial on the instructions of the NBU - co-founder of the bank

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10341 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 27281 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28683 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 180043 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167488 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168935 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216547 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248216 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154002 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371397 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 27282 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 180044 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 148342 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167488 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 159634 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2216 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16159 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17075 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20907 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28334 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Concorde's shareholders were deprived of the right to a fair trial on the instructions of the NBU - co-founder of the bank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29678 views

On the instructions of the NBU, Concorde's shareholders were deprived of the right to a fair trial, the bank's co-founder said.

Concorde's shareholders were deprived of the right to a fair trial on the instructions of the NBU - co-founder of the bank

The National Bank of Ukraine ignored the proposals of the shareholders of Concord Bank before its liquidation, and then, on the instructions of the regulator, they were deprived of the right to a fair trial. This was stated by the co-founder of JSC Concorde Bank Olena Sosiedka, UNN reports.

Earlier, Olena Sosiedka stated that the National Bank has a lenient approach to regulating state-owned banks, unlike private ones. She noted that the NBU only fined Ukrgasbank and a number of commercial banks for misdirection, while the regulator revoked Concorde's license for the same violations.

According to the bank's co-founder, the international payment systems VISA and Mastercard had never fined Concorde for internal financial monitoring or for violating their strict rules in the past few years before the bank's liquidation. They scrutinize the work of banks because violations can damage their reputation. In addition, Concord Bank successfully passed a compliance audit conducted by an independent British company accredited by international payment systems.

"We were not a bank with Russian capital, like Sense Bank, and we did not cooperate with Russians. We have not been found to have such serious violations as to deprive us of our license. There is no criminal case against us in any law enforcement agency of the country," Sosedka wrote on her Facebook page.

At the same time, she noted that the National Bank of Ukraine has a policy of double standards - what is allowed for state-owned banks is not allowed for private ones.

"During the inspection, we even officially proposed to the NBU to appoint an independent member of the Supervisory Board of Concorde to the regulator's choice to confirm our openness and willingness to cooperate. Moreover, from the time the bank decided to close MSS 7994 until August 1, Concorde showed stable income, paid taxes and also helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the NBU ignored our proposals," said the co-founder of Concorde.

Sosiedka said that the bank's shareholders appealed the National Bank's decision in court. However, the director of the NBU's legal department, Oleksandr Zyma, officially instructed the Deposit Guarantee Fund, which took over Concord after the start of the liquidation process, to withdraw the claims. Thus, according to her, the shareholders were deprived of their right to justice, including a fair trial.

"I would like to emphasize that we will not stop and will restore our good name in the Ukrainian courts, and everyone who has violated the law in one way or another will be brought to justice. We will not remain silent and will tell about everything that is happening around the liquidation of the once successful and profitable Concorde. Ukraine needs to know where another of its enemies is hiding, destroying the country from within," the bank's co-founder emphasized.

Add

Despite the war in Ukraine, the process of removing banks from the market has not stopped. Thus, as of February 24, 2022, the liquidation process was initiated against 8 banks. Last year, for the first time in Ukraine, not only bankrupt banks but also profitable institutions were subject to liquidation and license revocation, including Concord Bank. The process of depriving a banking institution of its license takes place without a court. Of course, the owners and shareholders of banks can appeal the decision of the regulator, the NBU, after it has made the decision to liquidate the bank, but in general, the process of removing a banking institution from the market, once it has been launched, is irreversible.

In addition, the issue of liquidation of a profitable bank is not regulated in Ukraine. According to the co-founder of Concord Bank, Olena Sosedka, when the regulator announced the decision to liquidate the bank, the financial institution had enough highly liquid assets to make all the necessary payments in 2-3 weeks. But the process of bank liquidation is strictly regulated by law and can generally take up to three years.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11