Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Blinken: Beijing's talk of peace in Ukraine is “not true”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40938 views

The US Secretary of State accused China of supporting the Russian defense industry. Blinken said that this contradicts Beijing's statements about its desire for peace in Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Friday during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the United States' concern over China's support for the Russian defense industrial base and said that Beijing's talk of peace in Ukraine "is not true." UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

In a meeting with Wang Yi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Blinken said that about 70 percent of the equipment Russia imports and 90 percent of the microelectronics comes from China and Hong Kong.

According to him, this significantly helps Moscow to produce missiles, shells, armored vehicles and ammunition needed to continue the war in Ukraine.

Therefore, when Beijing says that, on the one hand, it wants peace, it wants to end the conflict, and on the other hand, it allows its companies to carry out actions that actually help Putin continue his aggression, it does not add up

- said Blinken.

Wang Yi said that his country's position on the war in Ukraine has always emphasized the need to achieve peace through negotiations.

"The United States should stop slandering and planting evidence against China, imposing sanctions indiscriminately, and using this (conflict - ed.)... to create and encourage confrontation between different camps," Wang Yi said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

