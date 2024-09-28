Blinken: Beijing's talk of peace in Ukraine is “not true”

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Friday during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the United States' concern over China's support for the Russian defense industrial base and said that Beijing's talk of peace in Ukraine "is not true." UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

In a meeting with Wang Yi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Blinken said that about 70 percent of the equipment Russia imports and 90 percent of the microelectronics comes from China and Hong Kong.

According to him, this significantly helps Moscow to produce missiles, shells, armored vehicles and ammunition needed to continue the war in Ukraine.

Therefore, when Beijing says that, on the one hand, it wants peace, it wants to end the conflict, and on the other hand, it allows its companies to carry out actions that actually help Putin continue his aggression, it does not add up - said Blinken.

Wang Yi said that his country's position on the war in Ukraine has always emphasized the need to achieve peace through negotiations.

"The United States should stop slandering and planting evidence against China, imposing sanctions indiscriminately, and using this (conflict - ed.)... to create and encourage confrontation between different camps," Wang Yi said.

