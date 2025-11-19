Competitions, license fees, electronic accounting system: Ukraine relaunches the state lottery market

The Cabinet of Ministers has established rules for lottery operators. In particular, it provides for the introduction of tenders for obtaining licenses, license payments, and the introduction of an electronic accounting system. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Today, we adopted a resolution that establishes new and clear rules for lottery operators, developed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation. For more than a decade, this area has operated in a "gray" zone: without control, transparent reporting, and payment of license fees. This led to significant losses for the budget and created opportunities for abuse. - the statement says.

The new rules provide for:

open tenders for obtaining licenses;

annual license payments - over UAH 67 million from three operators;

an electronic accounting system that will allow the state to track sales and prize payments in real time;

unique QR codes for each ticket and terminal to ensure protection against counterfeiting and confirm the legality of the equipment.

Recall

The State Agency for Gambling Regulation PlayCity stated that state lotteries in Ukraine have been operating for many years without proper control and may illegally organize gambling. According to PlayCity representatives, the websites of the so-called "state" lotteries are filled with slots and betting, which, in their opinion, indicates possible criminal violations that should be immediately stopped.