Combating discrimination and sexual harassment in the army - Parliament adopted a law

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 1642 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 4336 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 8200 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 15359 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
09:16 AM • 17214 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 22216 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 20310 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18481 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22561 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29012 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.1m/s
89%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers punish Ukrainians for attempting to return to temporarily occupied territories - CNSFebruary 25, 05:31 AM • 8468 views
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 17129 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - Politico09:26 AM • 17540 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 10220 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 10506 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 1642 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 15359 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 43609 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 53690 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 71218 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Jonas Gahr Støre
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Norway
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 17619 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 21267 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 23618 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 28037 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 36393 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

Combating discrimination and sexual harassment in the army - Parliament adopted a law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 13037, which improves mechanisms for ensuring military discipline, preventing and combating discrimination and sexual harassment. The document obliges military personnel to respect dignity and honor, and commanders to investigate cases of discrimination and violence.

Combating discrimination and sexual harassment in the army - Parliament adopted a law

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill that improves mechanisms for ensuring military discipline, as well as preventing and combating discrimination and sexual harassment. In particular, the document obliges every serviceman to behave with dignity and honor, to respect the honor and dignity of every person, and obliges commanders to initiate investigations in cases of gender discrimination, sexual harassment, or violence. This is reported by UNN with reference to bill No. 13037.

Details

The law has been passed

- states the bill's card.

According to the draft law, the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to establish that military discipline is achieved, in particular, by "ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women and men, fostering a culture of gender equality and intolerance towards any manifestations of discrimination, including on the basis of sex, preventing and combating gender-based violence, sexual harassment, and offenses against sexual freedom and sexual inviolability in the military collective."

It is intended to establish that military discipline obliges every serviceman "to comply with the norms of legislation on ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women and men, as well as preventing and combating discrimination" and "to behave with dignity and honor, to respect the honor and dignity of every person."

It is also stipulated that every serviceman's duty is "not to allow and to restrain others from indecent acts, expressed verbally or non-verbally (words, gestures, body movements, etc.), including those related to discrimination on the grounds of race, color, political, religious and other beliefs, sex, ethnic and social origin, property status, place of residence, language or other characteristics, as well as to prevent gender-based violence, sexual harassment, offenses against sexual freedom and sexual inviolability in the military collective."

The document also enshrines the duty of commanders to immediately respond to offenses against sexual freedom and sexual inviolability. In particular, it obliges the commander to take measures to detain a subordinate when he commits or attempts to commit a criminal offense or immediately after committing a criminal offense against sexual freedom and sexual inviolability.

A serviceman who reports such facts cannot be punished, dismissed, or subjected to any negative measures in connection with such a report.

Every serviceman who directly or indirectly learns about facts of discrimination, sexual harassment, or gender-based violence is obliged to report this to the relevant unit or gender adviser.

Recall

Since the start of the Ukrainian army's recruitment centers, 36,760 citizens have received consultations on joining military service. 8,053 of them have already become candidates for the Defense Forces, 20% of whom are women.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics