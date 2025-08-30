$41.260.00
11:04 AM • 14934 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 31640 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 114595 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
09:24 AM • 60283 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 52440 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 76723 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 230158 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 190603 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 95015 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 98460 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Publications
Exclusives
Chrysler's parent company recalls up to 220,000 cars: what's the reason?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

Stellantis is recalling nearly 220,000 Ram ProMaster and Dodge Journey vehicles in the US. The reason is a faulty rearview camera, which impairs the driver's visibility.

Chrysler's parent company recalls up to 220,000 cars: what's the reason?

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, is recalling almost 220,000 vehicles in the US due to a rearview camera issue, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Chrysler's parent company, Stellantis, is recalling 219,577 Ram ProMaster and Dodge Journey vehicles in the US due to a rearview camera issue that can impair the driver's view behind the vehicle," the report says.

As indicated, this was reported on Saturday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Ford recalls hundreds of thousands of cars due to defect11.07.25, 10:02 • 3837 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
Reuters
United States