Chrysler's parent company recalls up to 220,000 cars: what's the reason?
Kyiv • UNN
Stellantis is recalling nearly 220,000 Ram ProMaster and Dodge Journey vehicles in the US. The reason is a faulty rearview camera, which impairs the driver's visibility.
Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, is recalling almost 220,000 vehicles in the US due to a rearview camera issue, Reuters reports, writes UNN.
Details
"Chrysler's parent company, Stellantis, is recalling 219,577 Ram ProMaster and Dodge Journey vehicles in the US due to a rearview camera issue that can impair the driver's view behind the vehicle," the report says.
As indicated, this was reported on Saturday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
