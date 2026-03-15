China resumes large-scale military aircraft flights around Taiwan - Reuters

On Sunday, March 15, Taiwan reported a resumption of large-scale activity by the Chinese Air Force around the island. This happened for the first time in two weeks, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Since February 27, Taiwan had not reported the appearance of Chinese military aircraft until March 7, when two aircraft were detected in the extreme southwest of the island.

Official China initially provided no explanation for its motives. But later, China's Taiwan Affairs Office sharply criticized Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te for a speech delivered that day, which spoke of the need to increase defense spending and protect democracy on the island.

Recall

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense recorded five Chinese aircraft in the air defense zone after a pause. The US Navy sent a P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft through the Taiwan Strait to demonstrate its commitment to the principles of free navigation.