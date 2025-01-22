China can push Putin to peace - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is capable of pushing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to peace. Zelensky said this in an interview with Bloomberg, UNN reports.

"He (Xi Jinping - ed.) can push Putin to peace, I'm sure. President Trump is the strongest - and so is Xi Jinping. I think there is no other ally who can really do that. His economy... Putin is very much dependent on China," Zelensky said.

The President added that ending the war should be Trump's victory, not Putin's.

"Putin is nobody to him," Zelensky said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump urged Russia to conclude an agreement to end the war against Ukraine, promising to increase sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if it does not.