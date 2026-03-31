China and Pakistan call for "immediate ceasefire" in Iran and peace talks

Today, China and Pakistan called for an "immediate ceasefire" and peace talks to resolve the war in Iran after high-level bilateral talks in Beijing, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

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China and Pakistan strongly urged all parties to ensure the safe passage of commercial and civilian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and to "protect the safety of ships and crews" trapped in this waterway, which is one of the most important hubs of the global economy.

"China and Pakistan call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and maximum efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading," the joint statement from the foreign ministries of both countries said.

Trump advised countries to buy fuel from the US or seize the Strait of Hormuz

"The sovereignty, territorial integrity, national independence and security of Iran and the Gulf states must be ensured," they added.

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The publication notes that the statement was released after Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, during which they discussed the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Pakistan has acted as a key mediator, using its friendly relations with both Iran and the US to convey Washington's 15-point plan to Tehran, and then to host a four-party meeting — Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey — over the weekend to discuss the conflict.

As part of this latest diplomatic initiative, Islamabad and Beijing called on all parties to immediately cease attacks on civilians and "critical infrastructure such as energy facilities, desalination plants, power plants, and peaceful nuclear facilities."

They also strongly urged prioritizing the United Nations and international law to achieve "lasting" peace.