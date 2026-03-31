Trump advised countries to buy fuel from the US or seize the Strait of Hormuz

$43.800.0450.310.17
ukenru
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 3348 views
Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that it had sent an extradition request for Mindich to Israel
12:21 PM • 9544 views
"No good news": Kallas states there is no decision yet on the €90 billion loan for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 10283 views
Average salary in Ukraine increased by 1% in a month: who earns the most and wherePhoto
Exclusive
March 30, 05:17 PM • 29742 views
From April 1, the gas supply scheme may change – will there be enough resources and what will happen to tariffs?
March 30, 03:29 PM • 115254 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?
Exclusive
March 30, 01:48 PM • 60547 views
"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU
Exclusive
March 30, 12:43 PM • 61362 views
How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work
March 30, 10:47 AM • 60302 views
EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine
March 30, 10:19 AM • 44918 views
Cabinet of Ministers approved a package of tax bills as part of its obligations to the IMF. With parcels and digital platforms - but so far without VAT for individual entrepreneurs
March 30, 09:50 AM • 36241 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness for an Easter truce
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.2m/s
58%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kallas and EU foreign ministers arrive in Kyiv - first statementsPhotoVideoMarch 31, 05:28 AM • 47047 views
Eurovision launches Asian version - what is knownVideoMarch 31, 06:33 AM • 40394 views
From Mexican bread to Finnish pudding - Easter baking in different countries of the worldPhotoMarch 31, 07:42 AM • 43543 views
Netanyahu tries to "sit on two chairs" between Russia and Iran - Zelenskyy08:25 AM • 24718 views
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Ukraine's main military goal for 202609:10 AM • 23974 views
Publications
What distinguishes Coca-Cola from Pepsi - composition, recipe, and "secret" ingredients of favorite drinksPhoto11:05 AM • 18217 views
From Mexican bread to Finnish pudding - Easter baking in different countries of the worldPhotoMarch 31, 07:42 AM • 43573 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?March 30, 03:29 PM • 115254 views
In Ukraine, a spawning ban starts on April 1 - what will change for fishermenPhotoMarch 30, 02:18 PM • 60008 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandalsMarch 30, 11:40 AM • 72156 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Israel
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet displayed in Washington, mocking Trump's decor amid White House renovationsPhotoVideo11:59 AM • 10049 views
Louis Vuitton created an edible Easter bag made of chocolate weighing over a kilogramPhoto11:46 AM • 9244 views
Eurovision launches Asian version - what is knownVideoMarch 31, 06:33 AM • 40421 views
"Avatar 4" is already on the horizon - premiere date and return of iconic charactersMarch 30, 04:42 PM • 33703 views
Sophie Turner injured - "Tomb Raider" series filming halted for two weeksMarch 30, 03:06 PM • 30649 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold

Trump advised countries to buy fuel from the US or seize the Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1562 views

Donald Trump announced the cessation of aid to countries in obtaining fuel due to the blockade of the strait. He urged states to fight for resources on their own.

Trump advised countries to buy fuel from the US or seize the Strait of Hormuz

American leader Donald Trump said that the US will no longer help countries that cannot get fuel due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. He suggested that they either buy fuel from the US or seize the strait, reports UNN.

To all those countries that cannot get aviation fuel through the Strait of Hormuz, such as Great Britain, which refused to participate in the beheading of Iran, I have a proposal for you: first, buy from the US, we have enough of it, and second, gather your courage, go to the strait and just TAKE IT

- Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

The American leader noted that other countries "will have to start learning to fight for themselves, the US will no longer be there to help you, just as you were not there for us."

Iran is essentially destroyed. The hardest part is done. Go and get your own oil!

- Trump summarized.

Trump interested in Arab countries paying for war against Iran - White House30.03.26, 21:58 • 5820 views

Recall

US President Donald Trump, according to American media, is ready to end the military campaign against Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed. This approach in the White House is explained by the desire not to prolong the conflict beyond the specified deadlines.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World