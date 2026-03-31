Trump advised countries to buy fuel from the US or seize the Strait of Hormuz

American leader Donald Trump said that the US will no longer help countries that cannot get fuel due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. He suggested that they either buy fuel from the US or seize the strait, reports UNN.

To all those countries that cannot get aviation fuel through the Strait of Hormuz, such as Great Britain, which refused to participate in the beheading of Iran, I have a proposal for you: first, buy from the US, we have enough of it, and second, gather your courage, go to the strait and just TAKE IT - Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

The American leader noted that other countries "will have to start learning to fight for themselves, the US will no longer be there to help you, just as you were not there for us."

Iran is essentially destroyed. The hardest part is done. Go and get your own oil! - Trump summarized.

Trump interested in Arab countries paying for war against Iran - White House

Recall

US President Donald Trump, according to American media, is ready to end the military campaign against Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed. This approach in the White House is explained by the desire not to prolong the conflict beyond the specified deadlines.