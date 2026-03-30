Trump interested in Arab countries paying for war against Iran - White House

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump would be interested in calling on Arab countries to pay the costs of his war against Iran, and added that, in her opinion, the president could speak in more detail on this issue, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

When asked if Arab countries were ready to help pay for the war, Leavitt replied that she would not get ahead of herself, but Trump had such an idea.

Iran accused Ukraine of "active participation" in the war in the Middle East - media

"I think the president would be very interested in calling them to do that. I know he has that idea, and I think you'll hear more from him about it," she added. - added the spokeswoman.

Trump threatens to "completely" destroy Iran's energy resources if no deal is reached