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Iran accused Ukraine of "active participation" in the war in the Middle East - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2520 views

Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN stated Ukraine's responsibility for assisting in attacks on the country. A letter regarding violations of international law has been sent to the UN Secretary-General.

Iran accused Ukraine of "active participation" in the war in the Middle East - media

Ukraine's recognition of sending experts to the Middle East "constitutes active participation in military aggression against Iran." This is stated in a letter from the Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic to the UN, UNN reports with reference to NBC News.

Thus, "Ukraine bears international responsibility under international law for facilitating or assisting in the commission of an internationally wrongful act," Amir Saeid Iravani wrote in his letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council of the organization, which was published through the official state news agency IRNA.

"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai28.03.26, 13:56 • 36794 views

"Providing operational and technical assistance that directly contributes to the use of force and acts of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

Deliberately targeting "civilian industrial infrastructure for the purpose of economic pressure or collective punishment can be serious violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes," he added.

Iran threatens Ukraine over "support for the Israeli regime with drones"14.03.26, 14:16 • 18335 views

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