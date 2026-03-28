"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai
Kyiv • UNN
Umerov's spokeswoman and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Iran's statements about the destruction of a warehouse with Ukrainian specialists a fake. Officials denied the information about the attack in the UAE.
Diana Davityan, spokesperson for Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, denied information about an alleged Iranian strike on a warehouse with Ukrainian UAVs in Dubai, where 21 Ukrainians were present. This is a fake, Davityan said in a comment to UNN.
This is a fake, the information is not true
As stated by MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tikhy, quoted by the Center for Strategic Communications: "This is a lie, we officially refute this information."
According to him, Iran regularly resorts to such information dumps - and in this, it acts according to the same logic as Russian propaganda.
Addition
Iran previously claimed a strike on a warehouse of "Ukrainian anti-drone systems" in Dubai, UAE. The spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of "Khatam al-Anbiya" stated that the facility was allegedly destroyed, and at least 20 Ukrainian specialists were supposedly inside.