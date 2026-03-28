"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai

Diana Davityan, spokesperson for Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, denied information about an alleged Iranian strike on a warehouse with Ukrainian UAVs in Dubai, where 21 Ukrainians were present. This is a fake, Davityan said in a comment to UNN.

This is a fake, the information is not true - said Davityan.

As stated by MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tikhy, quoted by the Center for Strategic Communications: "This is a lie, we officially refute this information."

According to him, Iran regularly resorts to such information dumps - and in this, it acts according to the same logic as Russian propaganda.

Addition

Iran previously claimed a strike on a warehouse of "Ukrainian anti-drone systems" in Dubai, UAE. The spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of "Khatam al-Anbiya" stated that the facility was allegedly destroyed, and at least 20 Ukrainian specialists were supposedly inside.