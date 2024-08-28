Chernigivske is launching a marketing campaign “Embroidering values for Independence Day"

The Chernigivske brand from AB InBev Efes Ukraine has shared the values ​​of Ukrainians for over 35 years and brews beer that unites millions of consumers. For Independence Day, as a sign of commitment to local traditions, Chernigivske launches a national campaign "Embroidering values", for which it incorporates embroidery (vyshyvanka) to its packaging.

Over the centuries, vyshyvanka was a talisman and a manifestation of love for the nearest and dearest. The patterns embroidered by Ukrainians on vyshyvanka informed about local traditions and the power of bringing good luck.

This year, we are excited to introduce our limited edition designs that reflect our history and unity. The festive packaging is decorated with elements of embroidery with meanings that we share, it is embroidered with values ​​that we are devoted to. Vyshyvanka on Chernigivske symbolizes the love for the native land, for a common cause, for the traditions of the Chernihiv Region, where the heart of the brand beats. We added the nightingale, because it is a symbol of Ukrainian singing and melodious folklore, which Ukrainian song carries says Victoria Globa, marketing manager of local brands at AB InBev Efes Ukraine.

By raising a glass of Chernigivske, we pay a tribute to our customs and unite around what is valuable to us!

Chernigivske in a festive packaging is presented on retail shelves of Ukrainian cities since August 14. Each consumer has the opportunity to scan the QR code on the packaging to learn more about the meanings and senses of the elements on the embroidery of the Chernihivske brand.