Cases of desertion of contract soldiers from Russian military units have become more frequent in Crimea

In the annexed Crimea, cases of desertion of contract soldiers from Russian military units located there have become more frequent. This was reported to Krym.Realii by one of the Crimean human rights activists on condition of anonymity, UNN reports.

According to him, it is mainly about Crimeans who have recently signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the information I have, the staffing level of many Russian units in Crimea is fifty percent, and in some places even less. Military enlistment offices and unit commanders are literally tricking Crimeans into signing contracts, promising that they will serve directly in the unit without being sent on so-called "svoya" (the name used in Russia for a full-scale war with Ukraine - ed.) But in reality, it turns out later that they have to go on a business trip - there is an order. That's why some of these contract soldiers prefer to desert rather than go to war against Ukraine, - said the human rights activist.

According to him, there are few such cases so far, but they have become more frequent in recent months.

The Russian military and authorities do not provide statistics on these cases and do not officially announce the number of deserters in the Russian army.

Last year, the 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, which is stationed in the Prydniprovsky direction in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, recorded massive cases of soldier desertion.