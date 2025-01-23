ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 84975 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100089 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108011 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110903 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131436 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103734 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135271 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103775 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113434 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116994 views

Cases of desertion of contract soldiers from Russian military units have become more frequent in Crimea

Cases of desertion of contract soldiers from Russian military units have become more frequent in Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33006 views

In occupied Crimea, the number of deserters among contract soldiers of Russian military units is growing. Military enlistment offices deceive locals into service by promising not to send them to war in Ukraine.

In the annexed Crimea, cases of desertion of contract soldiers from Russian military units located there have become more frequent. This was reported to Krym.Realii by one of the Crimean human rights activists on condition of anonymity, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, it is mainly about Crimeans who have recently signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the information I have, the staffing level of many Russian units in Crimea is fifty percent, and in some places even less. Military enlistment offices and unit commanders are literally tricking Crimeans into signing contracts, promising that they will serve directly in the unit without being sent on so-called "svoya" (the name used in Russia for a full-scale war with Ukraine - ed.) But in reality, it turns out later that they have to go on a business trip - there is an order. That's why some of these contract soldiers prefer to desert rather than go to war against Ukraine,

- said the human rights activist.

Details

According to him, there are few such cases so far, but they have become more frequent in recent months.

The Russian military and authorities do not provide statistics on these cases and do not officially announce the number of deserters in the Russian army.

Recall

Last year, the 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, which is stationed in the Prydniprovsky direction in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, recorded massive cases of soldier desertion.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

