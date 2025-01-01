ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151672 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129687 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137141 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135440 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173692 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111115 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166048 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104537 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

A number of airports in the Russian Federation have announced a "Carpet" mode: there is a threat of a drone attack

A number of airports in the Russian Federation have announced a "Carpet" mode: there is a threat of a drone attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35922 views

All flights and aircraft arrivals have been canceled at the airport of the Russian city of Saransk. The reason was a possible threat of a drone attack.

In the Russian city of Saransk and three other cities, the "Carpet" regime has been announced, reports UNN with reference to the Russian Telegram channel Baza.

According to Baza, all flights and arrivals of aircraft from the Russian airport have been canceled.

According to preliminary data, the reason is a possible threat of a drone attack.

It is now known that the "Carpet" regime has also been announced at the airports of Kaluga, Penza and Saratov.

Drone attack causes fire at oil depot in smolensk region of russia31.12.24, 04:40 • 110477 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarNews of the World

