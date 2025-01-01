A number of airports in the Russian Federation have announced a "Carpet" mode: there is a threat of a drone attack

In the Russian city of Saransk and three other cities, the "Carpet" regime has been announced, reports UNN with reference to the Russian Telegram channel Baza.

According to Baza, all flights and arrivals of aircraft from the Russian airport have been canceled.

According to preliminary data, the reason is a possible threat of a drone attack.

It is now known that the "Carpet" regime has also been announced at the airports of Kaluga, Penza and Saratov.

