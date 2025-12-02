Car market price analysis: electric cars are getting more expensive, diesel and gas cars are getting cheaper - study

$42.340.08
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 34988 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 48917 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 41247 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 39006 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 32420 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 27625 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24585 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 60631 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 21147 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 25818 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audienceDecember 2, 02:19 AM • 24734 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - SyrskyiDecember 2, 02:53 AM • 23412 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 23726 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA07:07 AM • 14955 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 36492 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 43034 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 51270 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 31547 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 34003 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 90558 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 65894 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 82079 views
Car market price analysis: electric cars are getting more expensive, diesel and gas cars are getting cheaper - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Automotive experts analyzed price dynamics in the used car market from November 2024 to November 2025. The median price of diesel cars decreased by 11%, and cars with LPG by 19%, while gasoline cars remained stable.

Car market price analysis: electric cars are getting more expensive, diesel and gas cars are getting cheaper - study

Automotive experts analyzed price dynamics in the used car market over the past year, specifically from November 2024 to November 2025. The figures debunk the myth that "everything is only getting more expensive," reports UNN with reference to the Institute of Car Market Research.

Details

The market has split: while technological and economical cars are rising in price, traditional "fuel" segments are becoming more affordable (or older).

The infographic shows the situation in terms of fuel types.

The situation with the cost of diesel and gas-balloon equipment is as follows:

Diesel

A year ago (in November 2024), the median price of a diesel car was $7,900. Over 12 months, it smoothly but steadily decreased to $7,000 (-11%). This indicates not so much a decrease in demand as a saturation of the market with older and more affordable cars from Europe, which "pull" the average price down.

LPG (Gas/Petrol)

Here, the drop is even more significant. From $3,700, the price fell to the psychological mark of $3,000 (-19%). The segment of cars with LPG is finally turning into an "entry ticket" to the world of motorists. Today, a car with gas is the most budget-friendly way to get around, and the prices of the cars themselves confirm this.

At the same time, gasoline cars show surprising resilience. The year started at $6,700, dropped to $6,000 in February, but by November 2025, the price almost returned to the start - $6,650. This is the "golden mean" of the market: gasoline cars remain a clear and predictable choice for most, showing no sharp jumps.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in November of this year, Ukrainians purchased about 8.3 thousand new passenger cars, which is 58% more than last year.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyAuto
Trend