Car market price analysis: electric cars are getting more expensive, diesel and gas cars are getting cheaper - study

Automotive experts analyzed price dynamics in the used car market over the past year, specifically from November 2024 to November 2025. The figures debunk the myth that "everything is only getting more expensive," reports UNN with reference to the Institute of Car Market Research.

Details

The market has split: while technological and economical cars are rising in price, traditional "fuel" segments are becoming more affordable (or older).

The infographic shows the situation in terms of fuel types.

The situation with the cost of diesel and gas-balloon equipment is as follows:

Diesel

A year ago (in November 2024), the median price of a diesel car was $7,900. Over 12 months, it smoothly but steadily decreased to $7,000 (-11%). This indicates not so much a decrease in demand as a saturation of the market with older and more affordable cars from Europe, which "pull" the average price down.

LPG (Gas/Petrol)

Here, the drop is even more significant. From $3,700, the price fell to the psychological mark of $3,000 (-19%). The segment of cars with LPG is finally turning into an "entry ticket" to the world of motorists. Today, a car with gas is the most budget-friendly way to get around, and the prices of the cars themselves confirm this.

At the same time, gasoline cars show surprising resilience. The year started at $6,700, dropped to $6,000 in February, but by November 2025, the price almost returned to the start - $6,650. This is the "golden mean" of the market: gasoline cars remain a clear and predictable choice for most, showing no sharp jumps.

