“Canada's presidency of the G7 has begun. And we all look forward to this year - to the fact that thanks to our common strength in 2025 we will be able to achieve a stable and just peace.” This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Canada has been one of Ukraine's most active allies in the struggle for independence since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the terrorist country.

Thus, Ukraine expects that in 2025, thanks to the joint efforts of the G7 countries, a just peace will be established, and the Kremlin will not benefit from the war.

According to Zelenskyy, the unity of the leading powers can be the key to new decisive actions that can change the course of events and protect global security.

