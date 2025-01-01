ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63919 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151672 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129687 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137141 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135440 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173692 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111115 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166048 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104537 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133251 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132305 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 52255 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101989 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104198 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151672 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173692 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166048 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193722 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182870 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132308 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133253 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143672 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135236 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152362 views
Canada leads the G7: Zelensky reveals expectations for peace in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59506 views

Canada has begun its presidency of the G7, and Ukraine looks forward to establishing a just peace in 2025. Zelenskyy noted Canada's important role as an active ally in the fight for Ukraine's independence.

“Canada's presidency of the G7 has begun. And we all look forward to this year - to the fact that thanks to our common strength in 2025 we will be able to achieve a stable and just peace.” This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Canada has been one of Ukraine's most active allies in the struggle for independence since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the terrorist country.

Thus, Ukraine expects that in 2025, thanks to the joint efforts of the G7 countries, a just peace will be established, and the Kremlin will not benefit from the war.

According to Zelenskyy, the unity of the leading powers can be the key to new decisive actions that can change the course of events and protect global security.

G7: "we will not tolerate Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons"26.11.24, 17:25 • 20091 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
canadaCanada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

